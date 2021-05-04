Change Of Plans. This Just In: The State Championship Semifinal tomorrow (Wednesday), featuring our Tigers V Navajo Prep will now be held at Bernalillo High it had been set for Cleveland High, but now has moved, with action starting at 7:30 pm.
 
Tickets will go on sale at the school's transportation department/bus barn by the elementary school at 9 a.m.
 
 
Get your ticket, and be there to support our Tigers. Wear your Tiger Blue and be prepared to raise a Mighty TIGER ROAR!

