Tiger golf has been busy this past week. After the success of the JV team at a tournament at the Isleta Golf Course, the Tiger varsity hit two tournaments this week in as many days. Monday saw our Tigers travel to Socorro where they entered day one of the Seery Invitational. They skipped day two, having a commitment to compete at Painted Hills Golf Course on Tuesday, April 11, at the Chaparral Varsity Tournament.
At both events, the full boys’ team was able to enter team play. With four players required for team play, the sole Tiger girl at both Socorro and Chaparral, Logan Woods competed as an individual.
The Tigers ranked very well though day one at Socorro, with Caleb Harland leading the way on the boys’ team shooting a 90 for the 18-hole course. Other Tigers on the team did quite well, with Joaquin Guaderrama coming in also in the nineties, at 98, Ezra Talavera shot a 118, and Preston Wood, 120. Also competing was Tiger eighth grader Patrick Kelly, who shot a 136. Team scores are made up of the best four, regardless if additional athletes for the same team are on the course. The Tiger boys competed in a field of 38, from six other schools, along with Hot Springs High, coming in fifth place in the day one scoring. Other schools sending teams were, Silver High, Socorro, Mescalero Apache, Los Alamos, St. Michaels and Oak Grove.
Logan Woods, our sole Tiger girl at the event, came in second place overall for day one, shooting an 89 for the course. Woods was just a slim, one stroke out of first place, from a field of 19 athletes from Silver, Socorro, East Mountain, St. Michaels and Los Alamos along with our lone Hot Springs Tiger.
At Painted Dunes, at the Chaparral Tournament, Logan Woods was again competing individually, and again she took second place overall, shooting an 83, for the 18-hole course. She finished just four strokes behind the first place Alamogordo girl. Woods is pushing hard to qualify to compete at the state championship tournament, repeating her appearance there last year.
At the Chaparral Tournament, the Tiger boys, competing as a team, earned the second place trophy. Their silver finish, with a 464 score for the course, showed the team effort and team improvement of these Tigers. Caleb Harland also walked off with a medal, having the come in fourth individually, out of a field of 18, shooting an 88. The other Tigers on the team were, Preston Woods shooting 111, Ezra Tallavera with a 121 score and eighth grade Chris Baca joining the varsity, shooting a 144.
•The Isleta Eagle Golf Course became the site of a Tiger victory when the Golf team JV entered in the tournament hosted by Los Lunas High’s golf team. With both the boys’ and girls’ divisions competing, there were 24 athletes from seven schools on the course for an 18-hole event. The Tiger girls came home with the winner’s trophy and plaque. Hannah Hawkins shot a 114, and Amelia Gabaldon a 150. Hawkins also won honors for first place overall at the tournament.
In the boys’ division, Patrick Kelly and Chris Baca-Flint represented the Tigers with both shooting an identical 135 on the course.
With the Isleta tournament completed, the Tigers are pushing forward with the goal of sending both the boys’ and the girls’ teams to the state championships. Both Hannah Hawkins and Amelia Gabaldon compete with the varsity as well as JV and will be a big part of that push. Now, four regular season tournaments remain before the 3A District 3 Tournament, held at Ruidoso, May 1.
