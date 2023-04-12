Tiger golf has been busy this past week. After the success of the JV team at a tournament at the Isleta Golf Course, the Tiger varsity hit two tournaments this week in as many days. Monday saw our Tigers travel to Socorro where they entered day one of the Seery Invitational. They skipped day two, having a commitment to compete at Painted Hills Golf Course on Tuesday, April 11, at the Chaparral Varsity Tournament. 

At both events, the full boys’ team was able to enter team play. With four players required for team play, the sole Tiger girl at both Socorro and Chaparral, Logan Woods competed as an individual. 

