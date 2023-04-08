The Isleta Eagle Golf Course became the site of a Tiger victory when the Golf team JV entered in the tournament hosted by Los Lunas High’s golf team. With both the boys’ and girls’ divisions competing, there were 24 athletes from seven schools on the course for an 18-hole event. The Tiger girls came home with the winner’s trophy and plaque. Hannah Hawkins shot a 114, and Amelia Gabaldon a 150. Hawkins also won honors for first place overall at the tournament.

In the boys’ division, Patrick Kelly and Chris Baca-Flint represented the Tigers with both shooting an identical 135 on the course.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.