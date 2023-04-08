The Isleta Eagle Golf Course became the site of a Tiger victory when the Golf team JV entered in the tournament hosted by Los Lunas High’s golf team. With both the boys’ and girls’ divisions competing, there were 24 athletes from seven schools on the course for an 18-hole event. The Tiger girls came home with the winner’s trophy and plaque. Hannah Hawkins shot a 114, and Amelia Gabaldon a 150. Hawkins also won honors for first place overall at the tournament.
In the boys’ division, Patrick Kelly and Chris Baca-Flint represented the Tigers with both shooting an identical 135 on the course.
With the Isleta tournament completed, the Tigers are pushing forward with the goal of sending both the boys’ and the girls’ teams to the state championships. Both Hannah Hawkins and Amelia Gabaldon compete with the varsity as well as JV and will be a big part of that push. Now, four regular season tournaments remain before the 3A District 3 Tournament, held at Ruidoso, May 1.
The Tigers will be hitting the course at New Mexico Tech in Socorro where they will compete in the Seery Invitational on Monday, April 10. Following quickly on the heels of that, the Tigers travel to Chaparral on Tuesday, for the Painted Dunes Tournament. After that they get a week to practice and prepare to host the Hot Springs Invitational, held at the Sierra del Rio Golf Course in Elephant Butte, on Tuesday, April 18.
