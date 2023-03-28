The Tigers continued their winning ways, with a decisive 9-1 home victory over Tularosa on Monday, March 27. Shutting down the Wildcat offense with rapid fire fielding and plenty of Tigers hitting and rounding the bases, including Ty Hoskins, whose late game hit propelled him on a four-bag run. Hoskin’s effort was deemed not a homerun due to it being advanced by a Tularosa fielding error, but to the team welcoming him at the plate and the crowd of Tiger fans in attendance, that technicality made little difference in the excitement of the moment. 

The victory was even more sweet as a payback to a couple losses to the Tularosa team, during the Tigers extended road trip, one a t a tournament.

