The Tigers continued their winning ways, with a decisive 9-1 home victory over Tularosa on Monday, March 27. Shutting down the Wildcat offense with rapid fire fielding and plenty of Tigers hitting and rounding the bases, including Ty Hoskins, whose late game hit propelled him on a four-bag run. Hoskin’s effort was deemed not a homerun due to it being advanced by a Tularosa fielding error, but to the team welcoming him at the plate and the crowd of Tiger fans in attendance, that technicality made little difference in the excitement of the moment.
The victory was even more sweet as a payback to a couple losses to the Tularosa team, during the Tigers extended road trip, one a t a tournament.
The Tigers took control early and never gave it up. They held their guests scoreless in the first inning, while putting two runs on the scoreboard. The one run they gave up in the second only fueled their determination, and they answered it with four more of their own in the third, while holding the Wildcats scoreless the rest of the way through. Before they were done the Tigers had turned wildcats into tame cats.
The Tularosa bats were silenced by the rocket powered arm of Tiger pitcher Tristan Polanco, who pitched a complete game, striking out six and giving up just one run and seven hits.
Polanco had plenty of help, with the Tiger’s maximum effort fielding shutting everything down. The steady but fierce presence of Tiger catcher, Kameron Gonzales behind home plate kept more than one run from coming in for the visitors. In all, Gonzales was responsible for seven put outs in the win. Manuel “Zeke” Baquera showed why he was stationed at first base, accounting for three more outs against the ‘Cats. A pair of those came with an assists from JJ Garcia, the Tigers solid second baseman, who earned five putouts as well as three assists, two fired in to Baquera on first and another to Tiger short stop Kaidyn Lanham who backed him up on second for the play.
When it came to putting points on the scoreboard, Tiger left field specialist and power-slugger Jacob Felts came up big, earing 6 RBIs. The Tigers had runs scored by Baquera, JJ Garcia and Sammy Acosta, who each made a couple trips across the plate, with Logan Taylor, Felts and Hoskins adding in more.
In all, it was a balanced team effort, that put on full display the progress made by this team of Tigers with ten more varsity games left on their dance card before the state championships.
With just one more game to go before district action starts, this one on the road in Lordsburg, who the Tigers dismantled last week, in a home 11-6 win, the Tigers are feeling good about their chances going forward.
The Tigers start District 3AAA action on the road against Socorro next week, with a varsity doubleheader on Wednesday, April 5. It all comes fast a furious after that for the Tigers, so fan, keep your calendar open, because this team is determined to make some noise from now to the end of the season.
