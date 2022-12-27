The Tiger’s varsity boys team went to the Wingate Holiday Classic Tournament, Dec 15-17, where they had three games in three days. The tournament, in the northwest of the state, just outside Gallup, is a regular stop for the boys’ team. For at least ten years, since 2013, they have been one of the teams competing.

The Wingate tournament is an exciting one, with a beautiful facility and well organized production, it is located in a community that turns out in their roaring hundreds to fill the stands in their gym, regardless which two teams are playing at the moment. They love basketball and they support their own team, the Wingate Bears. From the opening notes of the Star-Spangled Banner, sung in Navajo, to the final horn, the gym is absolutely buzzing with excitement.    

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.