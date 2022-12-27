The Tiger’s varsity boys team went to the Wingate Holiday Classic Tournament, Dec 15-17, where they had three games in three days. The tournament, in the northwest of the state, just outside Gallup, is a regular stop for the boys’ team. For at least ten years, since 2013, they have been one of the teams competing.
The Wingate tournament is an exciting one, with a beautiful facility and well organized production, it is located in a community that turns out in their roaring hundreds to fill the stands in their gym, regardless which two teams are playing at the moment. They love basketball and they support their own team, the Wingate Bears. From the opening notes of the Star-Spangled Banner, sung in Navajo, to the final horn, the gym is absolutely buzzing with excitement.
The Tiger’s first matchup was against the Zuni thunderbirds, an opponent they have faced there many times in the ten years attending the tournament.
The Tigers fell behind early. Though not a deep hole, behind by a point at the end of one and down 25-30 at the half, it was one they felt confident about climbing out of. They did just that, taking control in the third quarter, often their strongest, winning the quarter 18-9 and erasing the deficit to take the lead. They never relinquished it, building the three-point lead in the fourth, in which they also dominated, 13-9. In the end, the 56-48 win propelled the Tigers to the right side of the tournament bracket, the winning side.
Though the tournament games are still being statted up, Ethan Flores had a top gun 15 points to go along with what looked like a high volume of rebounds. Flores does his work on the boards, being especially on point grabbing offensive boards and putting them back up and in. Added to that were 11 points notched by Jacob Felts and nine more by Tiger point guard, Reyn Ariola. Victor Munoz, Kaidyn Lanham and Amarion Curry chipped in half dozen each.
With the win, the Tigers were set to take on the Thoreau Hawks on day two. Now, the Tigers had only just returned from going against the Hawks on Tuesday, where they dispatched them 63-51 on Tuesday, two days before boarding the bus again to travel a little bit further on I-40 to Wingate.
Most likely the Hawks were looking for a little payback for their loss to the Tigers three days earlier, in their own house, but they were not going to get it. Instead it was the Tigers, by an even bigger margin, 65-42 by the time it was all over.
Though down by two, 9-11, after the first quarter, the Tigers came back with a dominant second quarter. Riding a seven-point effort from Tiger guard Sammy Regalado they headed to the locker room at the half sitting on a commanding 29-22 lead. They continued to build on their lead in the third, where Tiger's big man, Ethan Flores took over, with ten of his game high 15 points.
In addition to the 15 put up by Flores and Regalado's nine, Victor Munoz had 11 points, including an impressive five of six from the line in the fourth quarter. The Tiger’s Amarion Curry dropped in ten more for the team.
With a 22-11 third quarter and 14-9 fourth, it was all Tigers through to the end. This set up a day three championship game matchup with the Crownpoint Eagles.
The championship game was a defensive battle royale from beginning to end. No one scored for nearly two minutes into the first quarter. Then it was the Hawks who struck first, and pushed to 4-0 before Tiger guard Reyn Ariola airmailed a three-pointer in from way downtown. Another three, this one from Amarion Curry put the Tigers ahead 8-7, and then yet another, dialed in from what looked like the parking lot by the Tiger’s Victor Munoz put the Tigers up 11-9 after the end of one.
In the second quarter the Tigers built up an 18-13 lead, the biggest lead either team would have in the game. For most of the battle, only a point or two separated the two teams. After three quarters of play, in this low-scoring effort, the scoreboard read 28-26 Tigers.
With the score tied up seven times in the fourth quarter, the Tigers managed to build a four-point lead 37-33 with under three minutes left. By the time the clock showed 47 seconds left the Eagles had a one-point lead, 38-37. That’s where the scoreboard stayed, as if the rim was closed to the Tigers. A late foul gave the Eagles their last score, and with 1.7 seconds left, the Tigers inbounded the ball, and a desperation heave from way outside finished things, with the Tigers forced to accept a 39-37 loss, and a second-place finish in the tournament.
After the final horn, awards were given out. The high level of play by Reyn Ariola, Ethan Flores and Victor Munoz were all recognized, being named All-Tournament, and the team was presented with the second-place tournament plaque.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.