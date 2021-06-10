The Tigers treated the fans to a solid victory over district rival Socorro in a June 8 varsity doubleheader. The 11-8 win in the first game was a solid display of both Tiger bats connecting and heads up work on defense. helped keep the 5-12 loss in game two.
Through the first four innings of game one, the Tigers put on a defensive clinic. While yes, they allowed a few hits, only one produced the single RBI for the sole run the Socorro team carried into the fifth inning. In the first inning, Tiger pitcher Joel Trevizo struck out two Socorro players, with the other out being by the glove of Tiger shortstop and relief pitcher Kaidyn Lanham, who snagged the Socorro hit for the out. Trevizo and Lanham repeated exactly this in the following two innings as well.
Inning four saw the visitors go four up and three down with a runner stranded on third as the inning ended. Lanham picked off the first at bat, who hit it high along the second base line. The other out was produced by first baseman Logan Taylor who saw the foul ball arcing in front of the visitor’s dugout and made a flying leap, ending up outstretched on the ground with the ball in his glove, and the fans resounding cheers ringing in his ears.
While the Tigers put on a display of defensive prowess in the field through those innings, their bats were far from silent. At the end of four, they held a big, 7-1 lead. Domonique Escobar, Tiger’s third base specialist hit a triple good for two RBI’s, driving in Kameron Gonzales and JJ Garcia. Escobar came home for another Tiger run off a single hit by Lanham before the Tigers went out into the field again, carrying a 3-1 lead.
The Tigers put three more runs on the scoreboard in the second inning. With four consecutive balls letting utility outfielder and relief pitcher Mason Runyan walk to first, he didn’t stay there long, stealing both second and third before heading home for the run. Hit by pitch sent Tiger pitcher Joel Trevizo to first where Matthew Rodriguez, Tigers third base, and outfield utility relief specialist was sent in as a courtesy runner. Proving the Tigers adeptness at base thievery, he also stole second and then third before a triple hit by JJ Garcia drove him home.
The visiting Socorro team made a run in the fifth, where they evened things up at 7-7, but were never able to pull ahead. In the seventh, the Tigers were able to stand strong and hold off the Socorro push, putting them away and walking off with the 11-8 win.
Game two was more of a struggle for our Boys of Summer. The bats went silent through most of the contest, and they committed a few critical errors to allow runs.
Next home games for the Tigers as they finish up district action, is a varsity doubleheader Tuesday at the Diamonds of Tiger Fields, first pitch is 1:00 p.m. The regular season concludes with the Tigers heading up to Socorro on June 18 for a repeat performance, a varsity doubleheader that begins at 1:00 p.m.
