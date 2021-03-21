Taking a loss on the road, but with heads still held high, the Tigers returned from Tularosa where they were handed a 43-6 loss. The young Tigers, facing a road through this shortened season, where they face championship contenders in all four of their games, are meeting the challenge with determination and spirit finding positives in the experience gained and in the team execution of plays, team bonding through the adversity, and individual performances turned in.
The solitary Tiger touchdown, earned in the fourth quarter, was one such series. At fourth and 15, the Tigers were forced to punt. This was the first moment of heroism in the series. The Tiger's Cameron Zamora punted, after having to leave the field a couple plays earlier on an injury time out. The injury was not serious, nor did it prevent Zamora from finishing the game after sitting for two plays.
The kick, to the Tularosa 12 yard line was fumbled by their receiver, and recovered by the Tiger's JJ Garcia, putting his team in striking distance. First, Tiger quarterback Kaidyn Lanham connected with Zamora to pick up a couple yards. After an incomplete pass left the Tigers at third and eight, Lanham connected with Devin Gonzales in the end zone for six and the Tigers were on the scoreboard.
Lanham, the Tiger's freshman quarterback, connected on 6 of 14, for 41 yards and a touchdown. Josiah Tidwell was the biggest recipient, snagging three, with Gonzales catching two and Zamora one.
Tidwell also led the team with five solo tackles, with Joel Rivero right behind him with four. it was Rivero and Domonique Escobar teaming up to give the Tigers their sole quarterback sack in the contest, while the line held their opponents to a single sack of Lanham as well.
While the Tigers fumbled twice they never lost possession, where the Tularosa team dropped the ball three times, including the one very costly miscue. In all, the Tigers had four flags thrown against them at the cost of 40 yards, while the home team lost 70 yards on seven penalties.
While the loss was disappointing to a Tiger's team, pushing hard for a win, the game gave valuable playing time and seasoning for those returning in August, when we hope to see a full season of Tiger football. In a team heavy with freshmen and and sophomores, and even eighth-graders, hard fought competition against these elite teams will pay dividends.
