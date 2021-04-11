Two undefeated teams, met in the Den Friday, April 9. In the end one would leave with a win and the other, a loss. For Tiger fans, 31-61 loss was one that left them stunned and thirsty for a rematch. Unfortunately, that contest will have to wait until next season.
The slow start to the Friday night Tiger triple-header, for which the boys' varsity was the closer, gave little indication the direction the game was to take, nor how fast things would heat up for the visitors and grow cold for the Tigers.
With the score standing at 10-13 after a quarter, the three point deficit the Tigers were looking at wasn't to concerning. They had been in this position before and knew what to do. That was when it looked like someone hung a "closed for business" sign on the Tigers basket. They could not get a shot to fall. in fact, the Tigers did not score again until the third quarter.
A quarter without a point was something not seen in recent memory. When the teams went to the locker rooms at the break, the scoreboard told the grim story. The Tigers were looking at the wrong side of a 10-31 score. To have a lapse against a team averaging nearly 90 points a game proved to be a wound from which there could be no recovery.
Though Tiger scoring picked up some in the third and fourth quarters, it never cut into the deficit and the final score told the story. Tigers who often see four or five in double figures, had one, Randin Gossett with ten points has team high scorer. Shot after shot that the Tigers typically knock down, refused to drop.
Though the Tigers defense held the Magdalena squad to two thirds of their per-game average, without scoring of their own, the effort could not produce the desired result. Effort didn't seem to be lacking as the entire contest was a hard fought battle, with flurry after flurry of punches and counterpunches, defensive stands and maximum intensity. Sadly, sometimes the win is not to be.
The Tigers face a road contest, Monday in Chaparral, where they will go against a team hungry for paybacks from their own loss in the Den, in the Tiger's season opener. Though they experienced an off-balance game and a scoring drought, the Tigers remain very much in the hunt.
The JV started out the night. After holding lead through three nd a half quarters, costly turnovers added up and the Tigers had to accept a one point loss. 44-45.
After the Friday night loss, the Tigers licked their wounds, took onboard the lessons learned , and are using it as a wakeup call, motivation to redouble their efforts through the rest of this condensed season.
As one was overheard commenting about our Tigers. "We Rise. We Heal. We Overcome, because we are Tigers."
