Just hours after the Tigers completed their sweep of District 3, winning six games in six days, they learned they would enter the State Championship playoffs as the second seed, earning the right to host their quarterfinal matchup against Thoreau at home, in the Den. The Monday evening game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
The Tigers ran the gauntlet through District competition, besting each opponent in their turn in back to back, home and away grind that began Monday at Cobre and was completed at Hatch in a Saturday matinee. The Tigers beat Cobre 49-36 Monday on the road, then came home to defend the Den with a 51-31 win. Wednesday, welcoming Socorro onto their court they won again, 43-25, holding the Warriors to just 7 first half points. The battle in Socorro Thursday night was perhaps the toughest of the series, where they fought from behind by as much as a dozen points before taking the lead late in the third quarter and securing a 69-61 victory.
With the win in Socorro the Tigers secured the District title. Coming home Friday, nd then on the rod Saturday, the Tigers decisively defeated the Hatch Bears, 58-46 and then 65-41. More photos and details of the week coming soon.
The District 3 Championship title is the third in a row for the Tigers, now 11-1 for the regular season. Now, they prepare for the next challenge, to finish the business begun when the season started. It all begins with a victory in The Den on Monday when they are calling on all Tiger fans to come, wearing Tiger blue and support them.
