The Tiger’s Friday night season opener at Tiger Stadium both exposed some areas of weakness and highlighted a few athletes capable of highlight film performances, that everyone will want to keep their eyes on. Though the 48-0 rout wasn’t what the team or fans had hoped for, it still provided plenty of excitement on hand when the Tigers faced off against Tularosa. Just to see Tigers on the field under the Friday night lights, in a stadium filled with cheering fans, the Tiger band playing and a rejuvenated Tiger cheer team leading the cheer made for a great evening. The only thing better would have been, of course, to come away with the win.
We’re still stating up the game, but here’s a few highlights.
The Tigers came out strong, despite giving up the opening kickoff, a Wildcat onside kick that they succeeded in recovering. The Tigers held them to just three yards in their opening drive, showing that the Tiger Blue Swarm defense is still a power to be reckoned with.
The first quarter ended with the Tigers down, 0-8, after Tularosa converted on the two point after touchdown play. At the half, the scoreboard stood at 0-23 and the Tigers started out the second half in a deep hole. By the end of three, the 0-35 score triggered a running clock that only stopped for time-outs.
If the Tigers can sort out a few details, they can be a vastly improved team. Most just require repetition in practice and focus on the field. Taking care of the ball is number one. Kickoff and punt receptions and returns, and more consistency in the snap when on offense will go a long way. Just repetition, and nothing these athletes and their coaches don’t know. Focus, control, knowing assignments and field awareness are all things these Tigers can and will learn to improve.
The scoreboard at the end told the story, 0-48, but it only told half the story. We’ll give a more complete rundown as soon as all the stats are in, but there were several standout Tigers in the field last night. Foremost of these was the Tiger’s quarterback, Devin Gonzalez, who battled with poise and skill despite the team’s inability to put up points, and he provided some exciting defensive stops a well.
Other Tigers who gave the crowd something to cheer about included Tiger’s running back, wide receiver and backup quarterback Josiah Tidwell, who though sporting a painful though not serious injury early in the game, stayed in almost throughout. Tackle and defensive end Tristen Weathers gave needed punch, though was another Tiger sidelined late in the second quarter with an injury. Sammy Acosta, JJ Garcia and Matthew Aguirre each stepped up to provide some key plays, as did the big man in the middle, Ethan Flores. Late in the game, the crowd was treated to a great offensive carry by Eddie Ocon too, when he carried the ball through heavy defenders to pick up a first down and a lot of yards.
Watch for more on the game in next week’s Sentinel, and right here as more stats come in. Next up for the Tigers is a road trip to Thoreau, Friday, August 28. Kickoff at 7 p.m. If you can make it there, great, if not follow all the action live on KCHS FM, or livestreamed on our YouTube channel and Facebook page.
