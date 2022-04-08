Tiger sticks have been singing of late, with our baseball team sending more and more around the bases to cross home plate. Their 5-9 record earns them second district 3-3A action, with district games about to start. They have won three of their last five outings, and even in those two losses, they notched 17 runs. Yes, the Tiger boys of summer are hitting their stride.
Thursday, taking on Lordsburg for their final game in March, the Tigers earned it the hard way, battling through seven full innings, hard fought and well won in the end. Going up 4-1 at the end of two, where the Tigers scored twice in each. In the third inning the Tigers were held scoreless while giving up four runs and falling behind, 4-5. While picking up one more in the fourth, they gave up another four runs to the Mavericks, scoring one Tiger run and closed the inning looking up out of a 5-9 hole. Then they shifted into high gear, buckled down and battled. They held their guest scoreless the rest of the way. In the sixth, three Tiger runs put them within one, at 8-9. Then, in the eighth they knotted the score at nine all. The final inning in regulation saw Tiger defense hold tight, four up and three down. The first Maverick going down to JJ Garcia’s glove. Next up got to base on balls. Then another Lordsburg batter, out when Zeke Baquera snagged his hit. Finally, the Tiger’s closer, Kaidyn Lanham struck out the fourth Maverick at-bat stranding their runner, leaving them scoreless for the inning and the Tigers headed in to take their turn at bat in the bottom of the seventh.
The Tigers needed only one run to put the game away. They did it, but not without making a show of it. First two Tigers swinging their sticks were retired on strikes. Two outs, but the Tigers wanted to end things. Then Ty Hoskins had his turn at bat and the Lordsburg pitcher threw four balls, putting him on base. Walking on balls thrown he took his base.
With Hoskins looking at him from first base, Tiger’s catcher and “utility everything,” Damian Rosas stepped up to the plate. First pitch, Hoskins decided not to wait, and stole second easily. Next pitch, Hoskins made his play and started for third. Trapped between second and third and the entire Lordsburg team except one who was way out in right field were trying to chase him down as he ran in an ever-tighter course back and forth between the two bases. Then, with eight Mavericks trying, they made a mistake and Hoskins was safe on third.
Then it was Tiger Time. Next pitch, Rosas connected and sent it deep into the sweet spot deep in center field where it hit the turf uncaught. Rosas rounded first and was on his way to second by the time Hoskins had crossed home plate for the winning run.
That was all she wrote. Tigers win, 10-9. The dugout erupted as the entire team of Tigers ran out to where Rosas stood and hoisted him up in jubilation. A hard-fought win and a triumphant celebration.
In five at bats, Rosas had four hits, two triples along with 4 RBIs. Baquera and Lanham each hit doubles, and each scored runs, Lanham twice. In all, the Tigers proved skilled burglars, stealing 15 bases in the seven innings. Baquera struck nine Mavericks out while Lanham put five more down.
•Tigers V Tularosa on Saturday went the distance. In the Tigers had to wear the 13-15 loss, but they showed their mettle in the seventh and fourth innings. Down 0-9 going into the fourth, facing elimination under the mercy rule. If a team is up by ten at the end of an inning, that’s the game. As the fourth inning opened, they had to answer the Wildcats. They did, scoring seven runs and holding their hosts scoreless, staying alive, 7-9. By the top of the seventh inning the Tigers were back down, 8-15. They put up an intense and determined comeback effort, managing to put up five runs, but that was two runs short of forcing the game into extra innings and there the board stood, 13-15 at the end.
Tigers start district action Tuesday, April 12 welcoming the Socorro Warriors to the Diamonds at Tiger Fields for their first of two meetings. First pitch will be thrown at 3:00 p.m.
