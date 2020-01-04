The Tigers boys basketball team started the year with a big 59-25 victory on the road over the Wingate Bears. The win extends the team's season record to 11-0.
The Tigers dominated throughout. A tight defense held the Bears to single digit scoring in every quarter. With the teams guards leading the way, Verrels Lukman had the hot hand, with 20 points, seven Tigers got in the scorebook, with Nathan Salcido adding nine points and Coltin Whitehead eight more.
The Tiger JV scored another victory as well, besting their opponents 29-18 with Ruben Garcia dropping in nine points and Cameron Zamora adding five more. The C-team battled hard, leading in the game until the final couple of minutes, to drop this one by a close 30-27.
The Tigers return home to the friendly confines of the Den for a Tuesday, January 7 matchup where they will host Tohatchi. C-Team starts things out at 4 p.m. with JV at 5:30. Varsity will hit the court at about 7 p.m.
