District games started for Tiger baseball with a Tuesday matchup with Socorro, at home on the Diamonds of Tiger Fields. After a slow start, the Tigers came together and celebrated a win, 12-11 after a full seven innings of intense hardball action.
At first it didn’t look so good, especially against a Socorro team that came to Tiger Town wearing a 1-10 record for the season so far. But, once district starts, as everyone knows, all bets are off. The visitors came in and in the first inning it went great. Damian Rosas was pitching to start things out at the top of the first. Six Warriors at bat, he struck out three. Yes, he walked a couple and even clobbered one with an errant pitch, putting him on base too. But when it counted, two down and bases loaded, he struck the last one out.
Trouble in Tiger Town when they went three up three down in the bottom of the first? No, not really. Just getting warmed up. So, no score going into the second frame. The Tigers gave up a few runs. Five to be exact. But even when they scoreless again, they never lost their composure or will to win.
Top of the third, the Tigers put the Socorro team away with little effort. Four up and three down and no runs scored. Then the Tiger sticks got to work. First Jacob Felts takes one for the team and gets on first hit by pitch. Next up, Matthew Rodriguez hits one and makes it to first, then he heads on to second when the Warriors fumble the ball. Not content to stay there and with the visitors still not hanging onto the ball, he makes it to third on errors, oh, and Felts heads home. Next up, Rosas slugs one to get on base and bring Rodriguez in. Next up, JJ Garcia hits a double and earns an RBI. And on it went. Until by the end of the third, the Tigers had erased the Socorro lead and had taken it themselves and were up, 6-5.
It stayed exciting throughout. The visitors knotted up the score in the fourth and pulled ahead in the fifth. Going into the sixth inning, and down 6-10, the Tigers gave up just one run, and then answered with four. So, there they were, heading into the seventh and final inning of regulation, down 10-11.
In the seventh the Tigers defense held rock solid. Five Warriors got their chance at bat. The first batter walked, then one struck out, then another walk, followed by another strike out. The two Warriors were on bases and they steal to advance to second and third. That’s when pitcher Kaidyn “the Closer” Lanham took a minute. He looked round the bases and out into the field and shook his head. Trusting completely the Tiger defense, he gave them a pitch right down the middle, a pitch to hit. It went to third where Domonique Escobar scooped it up off the ground and fired it over to Kameron Gonzales glove, three outs. And those two Warriors on base? Well, the only way they were going home was on the team bus.
Bottom of the seventh in this district test and the Tigers had the answers. One down, then “the Domonator,” Domonique Escobar steps to the plate and hits a single, pitcher Zeke Baquera is hit by a pitch. Escobar makes it home, tie score. Not good enough.
With two Tigers down, Felts steps to the plate. A couple pitches was all it took. The Socorro catcher drops the ball and Lanham on third wastes no time at all and heads for the plate. Diving in, he beats the ball and closes the deal on the Tiger win, 12-11 and the inning is over. Tigers Win.
Through the game, Kameron Gonzales had 2 RBIs with one each for Matthew Rodriguez, Damian Rosas, Zeke Baquera and JJ Garcia. Scoring runs, Kaidyn Lanham came up big with three, including that one in the bottom of the seventh that sealed the deal. Rodriguez had two and there was one each put up by Ashton Garcia, Felts, Rosas, Zeke and JJ, and by Dom the Dominator, and his brother Cody DH Escobar. Six Tigers stole bases, including a couple of house burglars who stole home on catcher drops, including Lanham.
There were 14 warriors put down from the mound, Tiger pitchers striking them out. Damian Rosas, starting on the mound dropped six, Zeke who took over pitching duties took down another four, and Kaidyn ”the Closer” Lanham finished things off, dropping the last four, including a couple in the decisive final inning.
It’s time for District baseball, Tiger fans!
