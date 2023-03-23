The Tigers came home from Chaparral with a win Tuesday, splitting the pair on a varsity doubleheader. A good way to prepare these Tiger road warriors for their first home game since opening day, March 4. They took on Lordsburg on Thursday, March 23, as this issue of the Sentinel was on its way to the printer. But that’s getting ahead of things.
At Chaparral the Tiger’s bats were singing. In game one against the Lobos, a high scoring romp around the bases, the Tigers came away with a 17-13 win. Things didn’t start out particularly rosy for our boys of summer, stepping to the plate and coming away empty in the first two innings, falling behind 6-0 after two.
The Tigers began to put it together in the third, outscoring the Lobos, 3-2 and starting to climb out of the hole. Nothing comes easy though, and this was a case in point when the fourth frame when they got knocked back, but just a bit. Heading into the fifth, the Tigers saw the 9-3 hill they needed to climb, and they responded, putting together an 8-4 fifth inning and a 1-0 sixth. The final, seventh was all Tigers, with five Tigers crossing home plate while they held their hosts to not a single trip around the bases.
In the win, Logen Taylor connected for four hits, Jacob Felts and JJ Garcia each hit two and Ashton Garcia, Zeke Baquera, and Kaidyn Lanham each contributed one more. It was Felts with 3 RBIs, Taylor and Lanham each earning a pair of them and Kameron Gonzales along with Baquera chipping in one more each. Both Taylor and Felts hit doubles in the win, while JJ Garcia knocked one out for a triple. It was JJ Garcia who wore a couple bruises for the team too, taking his base after being hit by errant pitches, not once but twice. No sacrifice to great.
Pitching the game, with Max Legarda starting out for a couple innings, then regular master of the mound, Zeke Baquera taking over for a bit more than two more, and JJ Garcia closing things out for two innings and change.
These Tigers though, better check your wallets when they’re around. They finished the game with 14 stolen bases. Lead Tiger burglar was Kaidyn Lanham who stole five, with apprentice thief Ashton Garcia taking three more.
After the hard fought, come from behind win in game one there might have been a little let-down in game two. This one they dropped, 18-13. Even in this one, the Tigers bats were busy, with just about everyone connecting bat to ball when they stepped to the plate. There were three runs from Felts, a pair each from Ashton Garcia, Baquera and JJ Garcia, who seems to be a magnet for wild pitches, taking another one for the team and taking his base after being hit by yet another pitch. Lanham and Taylor were joined by Ty Hoskins and Sammy Acosta in crossing home plate for runs.
The Tigers started out Tristan Polanco pitching four innings in game two, with Brandon Baca closing out the final two. Behind at the bottom of the seventh, final inning, there was no need to pitch to the home team, the game was over.
Next game up for our Tigers is Monday, March 27, when they welcome Tularosa to the Diamonds of Tiger Fields for a varsity, JV doubleheader. Action starts at 3:00 p.m. so let’s all be there to cheer on this team of Tigers.
