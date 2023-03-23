The Tigers came home from Chaparral with a win Tuesday, splitting the pair on a varsity doubleheader. A good way to prepare these Tiger road warriors for their first home game since opening day, March 4. They took on Lordsburg on Thursday, March 23, as this issue of the Sentinel was on its way to the printer. But that’s getting ahead of things.

At Chaparral the Tiger’s bats were singing. In game one against the Lobos, a high scoring romp around the bases, the Tigers came away with a 17-13 win. Things didn’t start out particularly rosy for our boys of summer, stepping to the plate and coming away empty in the first two innings, falling behind 6-0 after two.

