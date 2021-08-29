The Tigers traveled to Thoreau to face off against the Hawks Friday night, and before the night was over, showed the power of the new look offense as well as the stifling steel wall of the Blue Swarm. The 52-14 final score in the August 27 victory energized the Tigers, who head to Lordsburg for the next contest, September 3.
Though giving up a quick touchdown to the Hawks in their first drive of the game, it didn’t take long to put things right. When Thoreau kicked to the Tigers, after scoring the ball went through the arms of Devin Gonzalez and bounced back to nearly the end zone before he recovered it. Even in that almost busted play, Gonzalez showed the moves he was to repeat all night, carrying the ball through everything Thoreau could put in his way on a 95-yard touchdown run.
Just two Thoreau plays later, they tried to pass long to the wing, but it was the Tiger’s Mason Runyan who leapt high to pick it off, setting up the second of Gonzalez five touchdown runs. Just like that, with a little under seven minutes left in the first, it was Tigers up, 14-8.
Next Hawks possession it was time for a Gonzalez interception to set things up. A pass from Tiger quarterback Kaidyn Lanham to Runyan on the wing and he was off to the races. A seventy plus yard run up the side, through a couple Hawks and Runyan got on the scoreboard, and the Tigers were up, 20-8. Lanham is the Tiger’s towering quarterback. Tall enough to easily see the entire field, he also has a pass that connects whether thrown short to the side or long downfield,
So it went the rest of the game.
The quarter ended with Gonzalez picking off a Thoreau pass to the endzone and running it back 55 yards as the clock hit all zeros, bringing the first half to an end.
The Solid Tiger wall that is the Blue Swarm gave up almost nothing, forcing and recovering at least a couple fumbles, sacking the Hawks quarterback and generally stopping everything they tried to do. While we are till stating up the game, here’s a few of the high notes. Gonzalez came home with five touchdowns, Josiah Tidwell added in two and Runyan one more.
The Tigers have put together a potent scoring machine, with Lanham taking the snaps as quarterback, it frees up to Tiger speedsters, Gonzalez and Tidwell to roam and run. As Tidwell showed in the second half, when he hauled down the pass and ran another 30 yards for points, the Tigers have a wealth of weapons. Just to mix things up, either of those two, Tidwell or Gonzalez, can also handle QB duties. The Tigers have plenty of receivers too, with Runyan proving his potential, JJ Garcia, Ethan Flores, who was out this last game, Tristen Weathers and others all able to handle the passing game, opponents facing the Tigers will have their hands full even trying to anticipate where the offense is going to come from next.
Look for all the stats and an update to this article coming soon. For now, the Tigers are preparing for a September 3 road trip to Lordsburg to take on the undefeated Mavericks. The next home game for the Tigers has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 11 at 5 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The switch was due to a shortage of officials, a problem this year throughout the state.
