The Tigers traveled to Hatch Valley for their regular season closer, taking on their traditional final game of the season foe. It was the Bears turn to host the game, which alternates each year between the two schools. The Tigers took care of business, vanquishing the Bears, 66-25 in a battle, more a skirmish really, that was all but decided by halftime and featured a running clock from early in the third quarter.
From one end of the bench to the other, all the Tigers saw the court, and every Tiger contributed in the win. After a 23-7 first quarter and a 22-7 second, the teams headed into the halftime intermission with the Tigers comfortable in their 45-14 lead. Resting their starters, who didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter, coach went right on down the bench and though the scoring dropped off a little bit, the Tigers outscored their hosts by almost two to one in the second half. Coming out of the locker room, the Tigers built their lead with an 11-5 third quarter and then followed it up with a 10-6 fourth quarter.
Leading the way in scoring, with a game high 11 points, guard Sammy Regalado earned Tiger Top Gun honors, with three other Tigers, Jacob Felts, Ethan Flores and Dominic Padilla all in double figures as well, with each putting up ten points.
In addition to scoring, the Tigers sharpened their burglary skills as well, with a total of 18 steals in the game. It was the same trio leading that effort, with Flores, Padilla and Regalado each picking the Bears pockets four times.
The Tiger’s big man, that beast of the boards Ethan Flores, snagged six rebounds, three off the offensive glass, earning the Tigers second chance points. Jacob Felts rocketed for five more.
Shooting from downtown, four Tigers dialed in three-pointers long distance, with Tiger guards Victor Munoz and JJ Contreras joining Padilla and Regalado in the behind the arc club.
•Next on the Tiger’s schedule is a Thursday matchup with Cobre, in the District 3AAA Tournament, at home in the Den on Thursday, February 23, as this issue of the Sentinel heads to the printer. Gaining bye for the first round, the Tigers faced the winner of the third and fourth place teams in district, in this case, the Cobre Indians. The winner on Thursday will head to Socorro on Saturday, February 25 for the tournament final game. After that, it will be a waiting game until the State Championship Playoff brackets are released and we see who gets an invitation to the big dance. With the best overall record in the district, and ranked number nine overall statewide in 3A, the Tigers have a good shot at an invite. Watch this space.
Coming Soon: A Gallery of photos from the season.
