The Tigers traveled to Hatch Valley for their regular season closer, taking on their traditional final game of the season foe. It was the Bears turn to host the game, which alternates each year between the two schools. The Tigers took care of business, vanquishing the Bears, 66-25 in a battle, more a skirmish really, that was all but decided by halftime and featured a running clock from early in the third quarter.

From one end of the bench to the other, all the Tigers saw the court, and every Tiger contributed in the win. After a 23-7 first quarter and a 22-7 second, the teams headed into the halftime intermission with the Tigers comfortable in their 45-14 lead. Resting their starters, who didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter, coach went right on down the bench and though the scoring dropped off a little bit, the Tigers outscored their hosts by almost two to one in the second half. Coming out of the locker room, the Tigers built their lead with an 11-5 third quarter and then followed it up with a 10-6 fourth quarter.

