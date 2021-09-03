The volleyball Tigers of T-or-C Middle School (TCMS) celebrated after a pair of wins in their home opener Tuesday, August 31. Both the Tiger’s seventh and eighth grade teams came away with victories, and decisive ones, wining their respective matches in straight sets, or games. At the middle school level, volleyball matches are played to the best of three sets. If there is a tie-breaking third set needed, then just as at the high school level, it is played to 15 points. The eighth-grade team won their sets, 25-19 and 25-23, and the seventh-grade scores were 25-11 and 25-21. In neither match was a tiebreaking third set needed for the Tigers to secure the victory.
The Tigers were spirited, playing with energy and good team chemistry. The bench was constantly exploding with roars of support for each other. There was plenty of excitement for the crowd that almost filled the stands, and the level of skills on display was heartening, even while at this level, athletes are still very much learning the game.
To name just a few of the standouts, and with apologies to the many others who also displayed great fundamentals and skill, Grace Apodaca on the eighth-grade team was a force, both on the front line at the net, and when serving. Teammates Elaina Mays, Janean Bailey and Sophia Garcia have the potential to form a strong core as they progress through their school years.
On the seventh-grade team, Jewelysa Requejo is definitely a frontline force to be reckoned with. Joining her, to name a few, are Yeslin Reyes, who was serving up point after point, and Raegan Hearn, whose strong serves go along with an energetic attack and defensive prowess.
If numbers of athletes are the deciding factor of a successful sports program, then the future of Tiger volleyball is secure. There are nearly 40 between the two teams. Fortunately, the Tigers have more than just numbers. They have dedicated and high energy athletes, a good coaching staff, and something else as well, they have a team bond that had them all cheering for each other in a powerful display of Tiger Heart.
The Tigers compete at home next on Monday, September 13 against Silver City’s La Plata Middle School, followed that Thursday by Lordsburg. Both those matches start at 4:30 p.m.
