In a road victory where everything came together, the Tigers shut down the Crownpoint Eagles and came home celebrating a 49-12 win. With plenty of accolades to go around, the Tigers put together a complete game, seemingly scoring at will while at the same time shutting down the Eagle offense until the late in the final quarter, when the outcome was already certain.

The Tiger’s crossed the goal line seven times in the game, putting up 400 yards of offense. While holding Crownpoint to just 45. Tiger’s running back and wide receiver, JJ Garcia ran the ball for 204 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, then adding in another 104 yards in the Tigers passing game, along with another pair of touchdowns off passes from Tiger quarterback Kaidyn Lanham.

