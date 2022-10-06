In a road victory where everything came together, the Tigers shut down the Crownpoint Eagles and came home celebrating a 49-12 win. With plenty of accolades to go around, the Tigers put together a complete game, seemingly scoring at will while at the same time shutting down the Eagle offense until the late in the final quarter, when the outcome was already certain.
The Tiger’s crossed the goal line seven times in the game, putting up 400 yards of offense. While holding Crownpoint to just 45. Tiger’s running back and wide receiver, JJ Garcia ran the ball for 204 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, then adding in another 104 yards in the Tigers passing game, along with another pair of touchdowns off passes from Tiger quarterback Kaidyn Lanham.
Tigers wide receiver Ashton Garcia added in another two touchdowns to the team’s total, snagging three of the four balls thrown his way. One of his touchdowns was a 36-yard play, dodging or simply powering through every Eagle in his way. Garcia also picked off a Crownpoint pass, one of three interceptions the Tigers came away with. The other two were due to the quick work and sure hands off Caden Chatfield and Triston Polanco.
The other two of the Tiger’s seven touchdowns came off defense and special teams. Early in the fourth quarter the Eagles were forced to punt the ball way on fourth and eight, deep in their own territory. Tiger Quarterback Kaidyn Lanham was the recipient, who dodged every Eagle and carried the ball 41 yards into the end zone, pumping up the Tiger’s score to 36-0 and the extra point, kicked by Brandon Hardowin made it 37-0.
It was Hardowin scoring for the Tigers on the very next position. With the Tiger’s Ethan Flores kicking after the Lanham score, he delivered the ball to the Crownpoint 12-yard line. The Eagles brought it out the 22, where they were hit by Tiger Iron in the form of Hardowin, causing the fumble which Hardowin recovered and then ran the ball in 22 yards for another Tiger touchdown.
Appropriately, it was the Tiger’s JJ Garcia who scored the final touchdown for his team. With Lanham handing him the ball, he carried it in 37 yards, his longest run of the night, for the last Tiger score on the last play of their last possession.
Tiger defense forced three Crownpoint fumbles. with Sammy Acosta forcing and recovering one. The third was attributed to the entire Tiger team, the Blue Swarm in action.
Blue Swarm tackle leader was Joel Rivero, who dropped Eagles eight times. A trio of Tigers were right behind when it came to grounding the birds. Ethan Flores, Dawson Gurule and Sammy Acosta each earned seven tackles. In all, the Tiger’s Blue Swarm defense pushed the Eagles back 83 yards as well as putting points on the board.
Four times the Tigers offense got into the red zone and each of those four times ended with Tiger touchdowns. Lanham completed on 11 of 20 pass plays for a total of 153 yards, with touchdowns coming at the end of four of them.
Now the Tigers are looking to build on the success on the road with a pair of home games in Tiger Stadium. Friday, October 7 they welcome the Mescalero Apache Chiefs and on October 14, for homecoming, the Tigers have their first District matchup, with Cobre coming for the Tigers final game in Tiger Stadium this season. Kickoff on both is 7:00 p.m. and both will also be televised on KCHS Radio’s YouTube channel and the Sentinel’s FaceBook page.
