The Tiger girls continued on with district competition on the road, with a split decision. In their Friday night matchup with the Hatch Valley Bears, the Tigers completely dominated their hosts. The JV Tigers won handily, 44-25 while the Varsity Tiger girls thoroughly dominated their prime-time foe, 47-4. Still on the road Tuesday, this time in Socorro, losing by a very tight 31-29 score.

The Tigers led in Socorro from the opening bucket, dropped in off an offensive rebound by Alex Gonzales, who finished this low-scoring defensive battle with eight points and as yet uncounted but numerous rebounds.

