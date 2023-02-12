The Tiger girls continued on with district competition on the road, with a split decision. In their Friday night matchup with the Hatch Valley Bears, the Tigers completely dominated their hosts. The JV Tigers won handily, 44-25 while the Varsity Tiger girls thoroughly dominated their prime-time foe, 47-4. Still on the road Tuesday, this time in Socorro, losing by a very tight 31-29 score.
The Tigers led in Socorro from the opening bucket, dropped in off an offensive rebound by Alex Gonzales, who finished this low-scoring defensive battle with eight points and as yet uncounted but numerous rebounds.
Though the first quarter seesawed back and forth with the Lady Warriors ending up on the topside of an 8-6 score heading into the second quarter, the Tiger girls quickly too the lead with Gonzales, Logan Woods and Veronica Monsibaiz all scoring. The high intensity Tiger defense was on full display, denying their hosts almost everything. The sole Socorro score in the quarter was grabbed at the charity stripe, where they split a pair for their single point. The Tigers headed into the half holding a seven-point led, 16-9.
In the third quarter, after a nearly 12-minute drought, Socorro finally started scoring again. Though the Tigers nearly matched them and kept the lead, the scoreboard read 21-16 heading into the final stanza, and it was Tigers on top.
Two and a half minutes in to the fourth is when the Tigers finally lost the lead. From there it switched back and forth between the two teams. Down two with a minute and change left, Woods forced the issue, driving to the hoop and putting it in to tie the score at 27 all. A Socorro three-pointer with just over a minute left put them ahead for the last time.
In end it was Woods who earned top gun honors, putting 15 points in the books for her team.
•At Hatch, in the JV 44-25 win, Andrea Luna led the point scoring romp, knocking down an amazing 27 points, 15 in the first quarter alone. Daizy Bachicha knocked down another 8, with Taylor Littleton just behind with 7 and Desaray Turpen adding in another 2 off a second quarter bucket.
The Varsity Tiger girls more than equaled Hatches total score in the first quarter alone with Logan Woods scoring 6-points, letting the Tigers end the quarter ahead 6-3. A smothering Tiger defense allowed only a single point the rest of the way, a free throw in the second quarter, and held Hatch scoreless through the entire second half.
Everyone got into the scoring. Woods led the way with 18 points and Gonzales in double digits with 11. Marixa Garcia added in 7 more. In addition, Brooklynn Garcia, Mahela Hernandez, Aaliyah Jojola and Veronica Monsibaiz all dropped points to the Tiger victory, with every girl on the court contributing to the withering Tiger defense.
Next up, the Tiger girls return home on Friday, February 10 when they take on Cobre in the Den. The JV starts at 5:00 and the varsity headlines the night, starting at about 6:30 p.m.
