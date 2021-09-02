Our intrepid Tiger long distance runners took a small team to compete in their first meet, August 28 at Cloudcroft. Though only three Tiger girls were able to make the journey, they did well, running against 16 other athletes from 2A and 5A schools. In her first meet as a high school student athlete, Hayli Bagwell finished seventh in the field, behind only some of the 5A runners, with a time of 26:15 over the three-mile course. Bagwell ran cross country as an eighth grader on the Tiger team last year. Teammates Alma Gutierrez and Marissa Varela finished tenth and fifteenth respectively, in the field with times of 29:14 and 32:03.
In this first “shake-down” meet the objective of taking on some athletes from the big schools and heading for a meet up in the mountains, where the 8750 feet in altitude would test the endurance and stamina of our Tigers was part of the strategy. As the team progresses, and faces more district opponents in more favorable conditions, these tough meets will yield the sort of results the Tigers are looking for.
Next up for Tiger cross country is a trip to Capitan on Saturday, September 4 followed by a September 9 meet at Alamogordo. In all, there are eight more meets on schedule before the November 6 State Championship Meet.
