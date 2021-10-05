It was a revitalized Tiger team on a mission that burst out onto the field at Tiger Stadium Friday. They were hosting Crownpoint in what was the Tiger’s final contest before District 3 action starts and on both sides of the ball our home team was dominant, treating the crowd of fans to a 46-12 Tiger victory.
The Tigers started out with a nail biter. Losing the coin toss, the Tigers were on the receiving end at kickoff. On first down, Tiger quarterback Kaidyn Lanham was sacked nine yards back by Eagles penetrating the line. At second and 19 his first pass was picked by the visitors and the crowd were fidgeting, worried the Tiger’s would let the game slip away.
Fans and team alike didn’t need to worry for long. Though starting out in the red zone, the Eagles were only able to advance to the 12-yard line, where they made the mistake of going for it. The Tigers Blue Swarm defense held solid and they got the ball back on downs, but back deep in their own territory.
The Tigers drive lasted 11 plays and included six Tiger first downs. A Devin Gonzalez rush for 19 yards followed by Jonithan Flores adding another 17 on a pass play from Lanham brought the Tigers to mid-field. Next, another Gonzalez 19-yard rush was followed up by 11 more yards from JJ Garcia brought the Tigers to striking distance. A short Lanham pass to Garcia goth the Tigers even closer, but a 15-yard penalty pushed them back, briefly. Finally, from six yards out Gonzalez got the ball again, but fumbled it. The ball bounced right back up into his hands and Gonzalez ran it in for six Tiger Points, his first of five touchdowns in Tiger Stadium that night. Precision kicking from Rodrigo Reyes put the ball through the uprights and the Tigers had the lead, 7-0, and never looked back.
The night was a scoring clinic. After the teams testing each other for the rest of the first quarter, the Tigers opened things up in the second.
With the Eagles forced to punt from their own 17, three Tigers were deep to receive, each one a proven threat. Lined up were Damian Rosas, Devin Gonzalez and Mason Runyan. It was Gonzalez who snagged the punt on the 40 and sprinted around and past every Crownpoint defender, 60 yards into the end zone for six more Tiger points. Greased Lightning.
And so it went. The Tiger’s ace extra point kicker, Reyes added another point after. Next, on their own 35, Lanham threw to Gonzalez, who took the ball in for more points in a 65-yard pass play.
In their final possession of the half, set up by a Gonzalez interception and 29-yard return, the Tigers were just past midfield. Lanham threw deep across the field finding Damian Rosas on the far side at the 20. Rosas snared the ball and fought through two Eagles who were all over him but unable to stop him. Rosas punched past and on in for another Tiger touchdown with just five seconds left in the half. When the teams retired to talk it over the score stood at 27-0.
The Tiger line held solid on offense giving Lanham time to pick up 195 passing yards, completing seven of 12. They punched holes helping JJ Garcia get his 100 rushing yards, mostly right up the middle. They also dominated on defense. Sacking the Eagles quarterback twice, pushing them back 20 yards. Sammy Acosta and Domonique Escobar teaming up for one and Logan Taylor laying him on the other.
Remarkably Gonzalez, apparently not exhausted from his five touchdowns along with 219 yards of offense, and another 86 all-purpose yards still managed to lead the team with nine tackles. Right on his heels was Sammy Acosta with eight tackles, including that sack. Following up closely were Zeke Baquera and Ethan Flores, who grounded Eagles seven times apiece and Tristen Weathers with six tackles, four of them solos.
In the second half the Tigers scored three more times, twice on Gonzalez rushing, once for 67 yards. The final touchdown of the game was put in by Tiger work horse JJ Garcia, who put his head down and muscled his way through the Crownpoint goal line defense and across for six.
In the end it was Tigers 46, Eagles 12.
The heroics of Gonzalez notwithstanding, this was a united team effort. In football no one does it alone, and this was certainly true Friday night against Crownpoint. It was every Tiger being coordinated with every other Tiger and everyone knowing their job and performing it. This was the team we knew it was, and the team the fans in the stands wanted to see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.