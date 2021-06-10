Tiger Stadium was rocking and roaring on Friday, June 4 with the sounds of track and field athletes from six schools competing across 38 events between both the men’s and women’s divisions. On a hot June afternoon, the eleventh annual event and a popular one on the track and field circuit, saw teams from six schools competing. District rivals Cobre, Hatch and Socorro sent teams, along with Magdalena and Lordsburg.
The Tigers, with one of the smallest teams in numbers, still managed to capture a sizable pile of gold, silver and bronze medals, with ten Tigers earning 16 in all, including six first place wins. Nathan Salcido brought home three golds, one each in the long jump and one more as part of the 4x200-meter relay squad, made up of Cameron Zamora, Devin Gonzalez and Josiah Tidwell along with Salcido. Rodrigo Reyes captured gold in the 800-meter run. In the women’s division, Mayra Reyes took first in the 1600-meter run and Maggie Miller came away with gold in the triple jump. For a complete rundown of Tigers placing in points at the meet, see the table accompanying this article.
Our track Tigers are sprinting fast toward the State Championships, where they will compete June 19 at the University of New Mexico Track-Soccer Complex with events starting at 11:00 a.m. Leading into the District 3-3A Meet, taking place at Tiger Stadium Friday, June 11, also starting at 11:00 a.m. the Tigers had eight athletes meeting or exceeding the qualifying standards for the State Championships, in 13 individual events and one relay. With one qualifying meet remaining, this is a pretty good record for a team that numbers only 20 athletes, between both boys’ and girls’ teams a quarter of who are middle school students.
The final list of state qualifying athletes will be released soon after the last sanctioned meet statewide is complete. Regardless how many athletes meet or exceed the standards, only the top 16 for each event statewide will compete in the championships. Unlike other years, this year placing first or second at the District Meet will not be an entry to state.
In some events, the numbers competing from 3A teams will be low enough that all meeting or exceeding the standards will make the cut, while in others where many compete, some meeting the qualifying standards are bound to be disappointed. Most athletes are keeping a sharp eye to where overall statewide their qualifying time or distance places.
The District 3-3A Meet at Tiger Stadium will begin at 11:00 a.m., June 11 and will be the final meet before State. This will be the last chance for Tigers to qualify for entry to the June 19 championships, and the last chance for fans to see these Tigers compete across dozens of events.
