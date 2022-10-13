Tiger football treated their fans to a hard fought 27-20 victory over the Mecalero Apache Chiefs in Tiger Stadium last Friday night. The October 7 matchup was the final game before the Tigers start 3A District 3 action, at home this Friday, October 14 against Cobre in Tiger Stadium.

In their win over the Chiefs, the Tigers had a close one on their hands, and could have gone either way until the final possessions of the fourth quarter. The Tigers struck first. Having won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, Tiger defense held the Chiefs to three and punt. In fact, the Tiger’s Blue Line forced them back eight yards with a sack by Logan Taylor followed by Ethan Flores and Joel Rivero teaming up to sack their quarterback again on their next play.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.