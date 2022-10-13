Tiger football treated their fans to a hard fought 27-20 victory over the Mecalero Apache Chiefs in Tiger Stadium last Friday night. The October 7 matchup was the final game before the Tigers start 3A District 3 action, at home this Friday, October 14 against Cobre in Tiger Stadium.
In their win over the Chiefs, the Tigers had a close one on their hands, and could have gone either way until the final possessions of the fourth quarter. The Tigers struck first. Having won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, Tiger defense held the Chiefs to three and punt. In fact, the Tiger’s Blue Line forced them back eight yards with a sack by Logan Taylor followed by Ethan Flores and Joel Rivero teaming up to sack their quarterback again on their next play.
First possession, Tigers, it was the spread offense pushing the ball steadily down the field with first downs gained by JJ Garcia rushing for 12 and Ashton Garcia collecting the pass from quarterback Kaidyn Lanham for first down at the 33 on the Chiefs side of the field.
It was quarterback option that sent Lanham up the left side 14 yards, and over the goal line putting the Tigers on the scoreboard.
In the second quarter it was Mescalero’s turn to score leaving the score knotted at 6-6 when the teams took a break at halftime.
When play resumed at the top of the third and the Tigers receiving, they wasted no time. The Tiger’s Triston Polanco took the Mescalero kickoff at the 27-yard line and went the distance, over around and through everything the Chiefs had, 73 yards for a Tiger’s touchdown. Time elapsed, 14 seconds and Tigers up 13-6 after Brandon Hardowin put the point after kick through the uprights.
Late in the third the Chiefs struck twice in successive possessions, marked by a multitude of flags thrown, giving the lead to the visitors, 20-13.
In the final period the Tigers were able to score and score again. The first time, off a short yardage pass play with Polanco receiving and sprinting in to put the Tigers within one, at 20-19. Going for two after the touchdown, Lanham carried the ball in and put the Tigers ahead, 21-20.
Next Tiger possession, it was JJ Garcia, running the ball across for six more, giving the Tigers their final score, 27-20 and the win.
Bright spots in the Tiger’s game include Kaidyn Lanham connecting on 13 of 25 passes for 110 yards. Tiger wide receiver Ashton Garcia snagged six of the eight thrown his way, while JJ Garcia caught 5 of 11, along with another night with over 100 yards rushing. Besides Polanco’s touchdown reception, the Tiger’s Sammy Acosta picked up 11 yards and a first down, on the one pass thrown to him.
The Tiger defense, that rock solid blue line notched up an amazing 13 sacks, pushing the Chiefs back a total of 70 yards, led by Logan Taylor’s three. Ethan Flores and Matthew Aguirre each earned two quarterback take-downs, and Acosta, Rivero added in more.
Probably the most talked about stat in the game, however, was not one to point to with pride. The Tigers racked up possibly a team record high 23 flags thrown against them, giving up an astounding 249 yards to penalties. For more discussion on this, see “In The End Zone,” elsewhere in this issue.
