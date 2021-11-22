The Tiger’s boys’ basketball team started their season on the road Saturday, with a 52-37 win, over East Mountain 52-37. The November 20 contest kicked off a 26-game season leading up to the district tournament and state playoffs.
A little slow coming out the gate, with the first quarter ending in an 8-7 Tiger lead, shots that weren’t falling in the opening period began dropping in ever increasing numbers. Not the prettiest of games but given the number of new faces on the varsity squad, and new offensive schemes in place, the Tiger fans who made the trip were satisfied with the outcome. The Tigers outscored their hosts in every quarter, 11-6 in the second, 16-12 in the third and 17-12 in the final quarter.
Defense has always been the cornerstone of the Tiger team, and this season looks like it will be no different than in the past, even if the team has a very new look. After a very guard centered offense, the Tigers have had, with a three-guard attack, the team’s offensive weapons look more heavily armed in the forward and center positions, the Tiger “bigs.”
Despite that, it was Dominic Padilla earning top-gun honors in the win, with 23 points, nine in the third quarter when the Tigers pulled far in front and essentially put the game away. Padilla looked comfortable in either guard spot, running the point or roaming the floor getting open for the shot. Three times he pulled up for three-pointers, shot fluidly off the dribble.
Randin Gossett carried a heavy load for the Tigers too, putting up 16 points, and causing havoc on the boards at both ends of the court. Ethan Flores, the Tiger’s “Big Man In the Middle,” quietly added in eight more points with a shooting touch that lets him score from nearly anywhere on the court.
With Colton Montoya, Kaidyn Lanham, Jacob Felts and Gavin McClintock, who was out for this one, in addition to Flores, there are plenty of Tiger Towers who can both shoot and control the boards.
With the departure of the guards who led the team to a pair of championship titles in the last three years, the question going into the game on Saturday was, what will the Tigers look like this year? Though it is still coalescing, it is certainly a new look, though one still centered on three pillars. The first of those is, teamwork, solid philosophy of operating as a unit that can be summed up in the slogan worn on the backs of every Tiger’s warmups, “we over me.” The other pillars are attention to the little things, knowing that getting all the details right, every time is essential to winning. The final pillar is one that the Tigers have always hung their hat, and that is defense.
The day started with an impressive 36-28 win by the Tiger JV squad. They held East Mountain to just three points in the first quarter, while putting up 16 of their own. JJ Contreraz leading off with 11 points, closely followed by Kaidyn Lanham’s ten and eight more from Jacob Felts.
Next up for the Tigers is their Rio Grande Shootout, December 2-4 right here at home in the Den.
