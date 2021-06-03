Tigers On The Road

Golf
Our Tigers of the golf links have been active and are prepping for the District 3-3A tournament, held at New Mexico Tech in Socorro, Thursday, June 10. Their most recent outing, at Sierra del Rio II, there were four boys, enough to field a team, but only three girls. The boys were eighth graders Juaquin Guaderrama who shot a 132 and Talon Shipley, scoring 151. Two freshmen rounded out the squad, Preston Wood who shot a 134, and Ezra Talavera with a 138. The girls at the tournament, Logan Woods, Hannah Hawkins and Tara Neeley, playing as individuals, did not record their scores.
The two top teams and individuals not part of a team at the District Tournament will qualify to compete in the state tournament, June 21 at the Los Altos Golf Course, Albuquerque.
Softball
While the Tiger Girls of the Diamonds, our Tigers softball varsity team is still in the hunt for wins, the JV squad that brought a pair of W’s home from Hatch. While details on the double-victories are scarce, they took game one 18-2 ending with the mercy rule and taking game two 17-5, going the full seven innings. With a team as young as our Tigers the JV ends up competing against teams far more comparable in age and experience. Next up is a varsity doubleheader at the Diamonds of Tiger Fields, Friday, June 4, first pitch at 1:00 p.m.
