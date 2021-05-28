Tigers On The Road

Tiger Track
The Tigers of track and field continue to add medals to their collection, having returned on Tuesday, May 25 from Cobre Invitational II, with six golden first place medals, and five each in silver and bronze. This time it was the Tiger girls who dominated, earning five of those treasured gold medals. Maggie Miller carried three of them, in the 100-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Ava Harrelson grabbed the gold in high jump and Hayli Bagwell added to her collection of gold in the 1600-meter run. Of the Tiger boys, Devin Gonzalez carried home a gold medal in the long jump, breaking his personal record and leaping 19 feet, 6-inches.
The Tigers went up against larger, older more experienced athletes on teams from Silver, Cobre, Deming, and Hatch. Next up for these high flying, long leaping, far throwing and fast running Tigers will be a trip to Socorro Friday, May 28. After that, on June 4 they will host the long running favorite meet, the Mike Tooley Relays, right here in Tiger Stadium, with events starting at 11:00 a.m. The Tigers also earned the right to host the District 3-3A meet at home as well, the following Friday, June 11.
Tiger Tennis
Yes, you read that correctly. There are several Tigers working to recruit more of their fellow students to be part of a first ever tennis team at Hot Springs High. The team would also be open to middle school students in the eighth grade. So, if you are a Tiger and play tennis, or want to learn how and. Also want to be part of starting a brand-new Tiger team, there are students reaching out to find you. Call your school office, the district central offices, or get in touch with Sentinel sports and school’s reporter, Jim Shiley. The same if you are a tennis playing adult who is interested in either helping or coaching, extra points if you already have your New Mexico coaching certification. Watch for a more in-depth article soon, on this effort and the potential opportunities it might open up for our students and schools. We will be running an article. The near future about some exciting possibilities and opportunities that could become available to our schools with the formation of a Tiger tennis team.
