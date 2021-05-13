Tiger Track The Tiger track team entered into the Capitan Invitational Track Meet, Friday, May 7, sending athletes from both the boys and the girls’ squads to compete. Some on the team said they weren’t at their best, that some of the athletes were a little under the weather, but the showing was still a strong one on this small but dedicated team of Tigers. They finished with two gold medals, Mayra Reyes earning hers in Discus, a brand-new event for her. The other Tiger in gold was Josiah Tidwell, taking first in the 400-meter dash. There were seven more silver or bronze medals that went home with the team, and in all a dozen Tigers earned points in 21 events, both track and field. (See accompanying table for complete Tiger results.)
Next up the Tigers are in the Hidalgo Relays in Lordsburg as this issue goes to press and will be competing at the Cobre Small School Invitational Monday, May 17.
Tiger Golf Our Tiger golf team has been busy, competing in the Deming Invitational on May 6, and at the Dona Ana Classic Monday, May 10, and the Hot Springs Tourney taking place Wednesday May 12, following up with a trip to the Silver City Tourney May 13. We hope to have a complete update, with photos of these dedicated Tiger athletes in next week’s issue of the Sentinel. The team is still expanding, with new Tigers joining as the winter sports season ended. We will try to catch up with these road warriors to get a current team picture and roster as well as where they stand in the district race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.