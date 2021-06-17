Tiger Golf Though not qualifying as teams, Tiger Golf is sending four to the State Championship Tournament, June 21 at the Los Altos Golf Course, Albuquerque. Tee time is 8:00 a.m. having been moved a bit earlier due to the extreme heat. The four Tigers are Logan Woods and Hannah Hawkins on the girls’ side and Ezra Talavera and Jauquin Guaderrama. At the District Tournament, the top two boys’ and girls’ teams each gain entry to state, and the top two individuals, not part of a team already earning spots.
The girls’ squad could have gone as a team, but there were only three Tigers competing and a team must have four to qualify as a team. All the more reason for student athletes interested in golf to join the team in the coming school sports seasons.
Tiger scores at the District Tournament were, for the Tiger boys’ squad, Jauquin Guaderrama 114, Ezra Talavera 118, Preston Wood 119 and Talon Shipley 125. On the Tiger girls’ squad, Logan Woods 115, Hannah Hawkins 119 and Micah Spears 150.
