Tiger Golf The youngest athletes on the Tiger Golf team, already a very young team competed in the Silver JV Tourney in Silver City. They didn’t just compete, but the team came home with the first-place trophy. We’re looking forward to seeing and getting a picture of that as soon as we can. At the tournament, Ezra Talavera earned a second-place individual score, with a 103 for the 18-hole course. Caleb Harland took fourth, shooting a 107, both are middle school Tigers. The other in the top four included in the team score were Jauquin Guaderrama and Preston Wood.
All our Tiger’s golf team are improving with each tournament and each practice. The team features only one senior they will lose to graduation, Tara Neeley. With no juniors on a team loaded with freshmen and middle school athletes, they should be a Tiger team to watch, if they stay together over the next several years of their high school careers. On the girls’ squad, most recently at the Dona Ana Classic it was Logan Woods with a 118 over the course and newcomer to the team, Hannah Hawkins with a 131.
Tiger Track Our Track and Field Tigers are continuing to rack up points and bringing home medals from their meets. Though with such a small squad on both the boys’ and girls’ teams, teamwide standings at meets will likely continue failing to show the true level of success these Tigers are achieving. With team wins based on point totals, small teams, of which the Tigers are about the smallest, are difficult or impossible to achieve.
In the two meets just completed, 11 Tigers brought home gold medals, in seven events, two were relay teams, and one Tiger, Hayli Bagwell, brought home a pair of gold from the Cobre Invitational. See the accompanying tables for a complete rundown.
Instead, a better measure of Tiger power in the sport is to look at it individually. We compile a table for each meet, showing all Tigers who place in points, typically first through sixth places. When you consider the youth of this team, the future for Tiger track looks very bright indeed.
