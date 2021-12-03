Three Tigers were named District 3 3-A All District for this year. Voted into the elite by all coaches from across the district, the three, Devin Gonzalez, Tristen Weathers and Kaidyn Lanham earned their honors, delivering for their team consistently through the season.
It came as no surprise to anyone following Tiger football that Devin Gonzalez, a senior, commanded this recognition. Running back, wide receiver, quarterback, kickoff return and occasionally filling other roles, Devin did it all. With 19 touchdowns in the season, Gonzalez was at times a Tiger scoring machine, achieving five touchdowns in a game. He had a rushing, pass reception, kickoff and punt return touchdowns in a single game, along with a fumble recovery that he converted into a trip to the endzone as well. He had over 1500 all-purpose yards this year, with over 700 rushing, 250 receiving, nearly 100 interception return and 500 kickoff and punt return yards to his credit. Gonzalez also runs track, where he competes on the relay squad, in the long jump and as a short distance sprinter for the Tigers.
Tristen, another senior, contributed to the team as tackle, defensive end, occasional wide receiver and kick return specialist. But more so, Weathers was really a utility “everyman”, playing Tiger football for all five years of high school, and starting in middle school, he performed wherever coach needed him to be, defense, offense or special teams. For his four years of varsity football, he would complete whatever assignment coach gave him. Weathers, with 25 tackles to his credit was central to and a key anchor of the vaunted Tiger’s Blue Swarm defense.
Kaidyn Lanham, who is also listed as offensive linebacker, was the Tiger’s towering quarterback, with over 600 passing yards. In his sophomore year, Lanham was tapped to be the Tiger’s field general in the quarterback spot in his freshman year, that pandemic shortened four game season that ended just eight months ago. Lanham, out for two of the eight games, averaged over 600 yards a game, connecting 39 times and passing for six touchdowns. Lanham also competes for the Tigers on the baseball diamond and this year is adding Tiger basketball to his resume.
The date for presenting these Tiger student-athletes with their awards is to be determined.
