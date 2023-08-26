The Tigers went on the road Friday to Capitan for a battle of the big cats and came home with a decisive win over their hosts, whose team is also named the Tigers. In the 47-0 shut out win, it didn't take long to see which Tigers were dominant, our own Hot Springs Tigers. The Tigers evened their season to 1-1 and handed Tiger Football Head Coach Dennis Barnes with his first career win as a head coach.
While we're still statting up the game, let's say the Tigers scored every which way, but the first points of the game, in fact the first Tiger points of the season came off the boot of Rodrigo Reyes whose field goal kick put three points on the board. Six more came when the Tiger's Sam Harris grabbed the ball on a blocked Capitan punt and carried it into the end zone.
