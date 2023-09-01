The Tigers went on the road Friday to Capitan for a battle of the big cats and came home with a decisive win over their hosts, whose team is also named the Tigers. In the 47-0 shut out win, it didn't take long to see which Tigers were the dominant team. It was our own Hot Springs Tigers, who with the victory, evened their season record to 1-1 and handed Tiger Football Head Coach Dennis Barnes his first head coaching career win.  

The Tigers scored every which way on Capitan’s field. The first points of the game, in fact the first Tiger points of the season, came off the boot of Rodrigo Reyes. At fourth and ten the Tigers lined up for a field goal attempt. At the snap, Ashton Garcia spotted the ball and Tiger kicker and wide receiver Rodrigo Reyes put his foot into it, sending it through the uprights for a 37-yard field goal, putting first three Tiger points on the scoreboard.

