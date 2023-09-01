The Tigers went on the road Friday to Capitan for a battle of the big cats and came home with a decisive win over their hosts, whose team is also named the Tigers. In the 47-0 shut out win, it didn't take long to see which Tigers were the dominant team. It was our own Hot Springs Tigers, who with the victory, evened their season record to 1-1 and handed Tiger Football Head Coach Dennis Barnes his first head coaching career win.
The Tigers scored every which way on Capitan’s field. The first points of the game, in fact the first Tiger points of the season, came off the boot of Rodrigo Reyes. At fourth and ten the Tigers lined up for a field goal attempt. At the snap, Ashton Garcia spotted the ball and Tiger kicker and wide receiver Rodrigo Reyes put his foot into it, sending it through the uprights for a 37-yard field goal, putting first three Tiger points on the scoreboard.
On the next Tiger possession, Reyes had a 45-yard field goal attempt that came up a little short, but he scored on another one late in the second quarter, adding an exciting element to the Tigers offensive arsenal.
With just over three minutes left in the first quarter, Capitan was forced to punt from deep in their own red zone. The Tiger’s Nehemiah Smith blocked the kick, which was scooped up by a quick moving defensive lineman Sam Harris, who got it across into the end zone for six more Tiger points, which Reyes added the extra point to, and it was 10-0 Tigers.
The Tigers had one more in the first stanza when Capitan, on their own nine, took the snap. The quarterback retreated into the end zone and Tiger defense dropped him there for the safety, ending the quarter up 12-0 scoring three decidedly different ways.
In their first possession of the second quarter, the Tiger’s punishing offense took right back up. A quick pass from Tiger quarterback Kaidyn Lanham found wide receiver Dominic Padilla who scored. A little later in the quarter with the Tigers on their own 11-yard line, Lanham kept the ball, taking advantage of a hole the Tiger line punched through Capitan, running it 89 yards for a touchdown.
The half ended with the Tigers sitting on a comfortable 28-0 lead. In the second half, the Tigers kept right on with this scoring clinic. Lanham connected with Padilla again, for six. On the defensive side, our quarterback was just as active, securing a Capitaan fumble and taking it across the goal line for another TD.
The final score was near the end of the third. It was third down and seven. Lanham pitched it out short to the left side where Nehemiah Smith snared it and took it across for another Tiger’s touchdown.
If the offense was exciting, the Tiger’s Defense was a solid wall of Tiger steel, completely smothering anything that Capitan tried to do. Two Tigers picked off Capitan passes, with both Rodrigo Reyes and Billy Baca intercepting, Reyes gained 34 yards after his pick.
Six different Tigers were credited for stopping the ball, tackling for a total loss of 28 yards. Tristan Polanco and Lucas Basile led the way with six tackles each, and Branden Baca was only just barely behind with five. Four more Tigers stopped the ball four times each, with Caden Chatfield, Rodrigo Reyes, Kaidyn Lanham and Ashton Garcia, who forced a fumble on one, earning those. All up and down the defensive line, the Tigers were solid, reminding some of the vaunted Tiger Blue Swarm of old.
Quarterback Lanham connected on 7 of 21 attempts, picking up 120 yards in the process with the longest, a 37-yard pitch to Reyes. Mostly though, the game was exciting from the mix in ways the Tigers found to score. Two field goals, a safety, a couple fumble recoveries and an interception. Not bad. In all, they treated the 50 or so Tiger fans in attendance, and those watching the live stream at home with some exciting Tiger football.
Next on the card is a trip to Anthony High School Friday, September 1. After that, they start a three game stretch defending Tiger Stadium, with first Eunice, then NMMI and finally Crownpoint on the dance card Crownpoint, on September 29 will also be homecoming.
Be sure to check the earlier article on this game on the Sentinel’s web page at gpkmedia.com where you will find plenty of additional game time pictures from this exciting Tiger victory.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.