Tiger Football is kicking off their season at home in Tiger Stadium Friday, August 18. The whistle will blow for the opening kickoff at 7 p.m.
Tiger Football will take on the Tularosa Wildcats in this opening game. The team has been working hard to prepare for a season every Tiger fan will remember. They have a new look. They have a new coaching staff working under Head Coach Dennis Barnes, who have implemented new offensive and defensive schemes. Even the uniforms are new. Be ready for some exciting, high powered, Tiger Action.
A reminder, no cash sales at the gate, credit or debit cards only. All ticket sales must be done online using the Gofan.co app, or go at: http://gofan.co/app/school/NMAA
The Tiger Football team started the summer checking in at 5 a.m. at the weight room. They have been on the field and in the classroom, learning and practicing with a single common goal. Be the best Tiger Football team possible Raise the bar and show the community and show every opponent just what Tiger Football and Tiger Pride mean.
So don’t miss this one. See Coach Barnes coaching debut. She this high energy team of Tigers take to the field. There might even be a couple of surprises you won’t want to miss.
So, brush off your Tiger gear and come ready to cheer.
