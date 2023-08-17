Football Ticket sales Flyer

Tiger Football is kicking off their season at home in Tiger Stadium Friday, August 18. The whistle will blow for the opening kickoff at 7 p.m.

Tiger Football will take on the Tularosa Wildcats in this opening game. The team has been working hard to prepare for a season every Tiger fan will remember. They have a new look. They have a new coaching staff working under Head Coach Dennis Barnes, who have implemented new offensive and defensive schemes. Even the uniforms are new. Be ready for some exciting, high powered, Tiger Action.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.