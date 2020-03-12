The Tigers took a big step in their epic journey this season when they defeated NMMI, 54-47 in the state championship playoff quarterfinals, and advanced to the final four. They will take on the Bosque Bobcats Friday, March 13 in the Pit of Dreamstyle Arena at UNM in Albuquerque. Tipoff is set for 9:45 a.m.
The setting will be different, as there will be no fans in the stands and media will not be allowed in. The two teams may be competing in an empty gym but the business to be taken care of remains the same, Get the win and advance to the finals.
In the game Wednesday, the Tiges leapt out to a fast, 17-2 lead late in the first quarter. playoff games are always a battle however, and the Tiger lead, though never relinquished, was shave a lot closer before the final horn blew. The Tigers carried a 19-7 lead into the second quarter, with Verrel Lukman leading off with nine points and Coltin Whitehead draining a pair of three-pointers from way outside the arc. Tiger center James Childress added in a pair of buckets as well.
Taking a ten point, 26-16 lead into the locker room, the Tigers seemed to have the game well in hand. The NMMI Squad wasn't through yet, but the Tigers were able to add to their lead, outscoring NMMI 12-11 in the third quarter. It was in the fourth that the Tigers withstood a strong 20-point run.
The last two minutes, the NMMI team was forced into a losing game, fouling in hopes of getting the ball back and sending some Tiger free throw aces repeatedly to the line. Childress and Aljon Pinili each knocked one down, Whitehead added a pair and Lukman and Nathan Salcido each drained three of four attempts. in all, ten of the Tigers fourth quarter points were earned at the line.
When the final horn blew, it was the Tigers advancing to the Final Four while their opponents headed home. Three Tigers finished in double digits, Lukman with 20, Whitehead with 13 and Childress adding in 11 more. The combined team however, was the real hero of the game, with every possession a hard fought battle, every rebound contested and loose ball scrambled for, Tiger defense was solid, confounding the NMMI team and at one point frustrating them into a flagrant foul. The trio of Childress, Gavin McClintock and Randin Gossett worked in the paint relentlessly.
Due to the emergency declared from the Coronavirus, NMAA ruled that no spectators, media or others would be allowed into the arena for the semifinals or finals. Each team was allowed no more than 20 to enter, no exceptions, and these were limited to athletes, managers and coaches.
The game will be broadcast on KCHS Radio, FM 101.9 and live streamed on the NFHS network by subscription. It will be shown at Bedroxx Bowling Center on big screen TV. Be sure to check here on gpkmedia.com, the Friday Sentinel, the Sentinel's Facebook page and KCHS Radio for details as they become available.
