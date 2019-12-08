It was three up and three down for the Tigers varsity boys basketball in the Rio Grande Shootout this weekend. The December 5-7 shootout pitted six teams in nine games, each each facing three opponents.
After a quick 63-28 win over Cloudcroft, to start things out, Thursday afternoon, the Tigers had a battle in the friday evening, marque 6:30 p.m. matchup against the NMMI Colts. With the Saturday afternoon game against Tse' Yi' Gia, closing out the shootout.
Thursday afternoon students from T-or-C Elementary and Middle School joined those from the high school filling every available seat. The Tigers gave the full house a show, sprinting out to a 25-2 lead over the Bears in the first quarter and taking a 38-12 lead into the locker room at the half. From there, they never looked back, with the final score never in doubt.
Against the Colts on Friday, the Tigers had their hands full. After building a 16-8 lead in the first quarter, in each of the second and third they saw the lead cut, until when the fourth quarter started, they held a razor thin, one point lead.
A fourth quarter nail biter saw the lead bounce back and forth. With a minute and change left, holding a two-point lead, the Tigers played keepaway. Forced to foul, the Tigers went to the line for a one and one. A miss from the line gave NMMI the ball with 13 seconds on the clock. Launching a shot from beyond the arc as the clock ran out, the entire Den let out shout of relief as it bounced off the front of the rim, and the Tigers emerged with a 50-48 win.
Saturday afternoon saw a visibly frustrated Tse' Yi' Gia team fall behind quickly from the start. In a game that seemed to be a mix of a WWF exhibition, or a street mugging, the Tigers scored nearly as many points from the line, 37 on 55 attempts, as in buckets. The Tigers kept their cool and competed with class throughout, drawing only a total 15 personal fouls, while their opponents saw five of their team foul out of the game, along with two intentional fouls and several reprimands from the officials. In the end, a poised and professional Tiger team walked off the court with an 81-46 win, a three at the horn from Cameron Zamora sealing the deal.
Be sure to check out Friday's Sentinel for a full article and more pictures.
