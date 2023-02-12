After a completely dominating performance over our arch-rival Hatch, 60-21 in the Den Friday night, the Tigers dropped a heartbreaker on the road, February 7 in Socorro, 73-69. With district action heating up, the Tuesday night battle was high intensity and physical. Bodies were flying and points were falling.
In the effort against Socorro, the Tigers fell beneath a flurry of three-pointers, with the Warriors firing in 13 of them. Beyond the Socorro treys, they took advantage of the charity stripe. The officials awarded them 20 attempts from line, where they made 14. The Tigers also shot 70 percent from the line, but only seemed to earn ten attempts, despite some furious and physical basketball in this high scoring game.
Action started with Jacob Felts grabbing the ball off the board and putting it back for two of his nine in the quarter, before 10 seconds had run off the clock. That set the tone. Socorro answered with a pair from the line to even things up. From there, both teams were off and running.
In all, the Tigers put up 18 points in the first quarter, but their hosts answered with 21.
In the second, it was Tigers dominating, adding 26 more to their total while holding Socorro to just 14. When the teams headed to the locker rooms to talk things over the Tigers were looking down from a comfortable 44-35 lead, their biggest of the night.
When they emerged, the third quarter, instead of being the Tigers quarter, things went a bit dry scoring. Numerous attempts and more drives to the bucket that usually result in points or trips to the line this time ended in the ball bouncing off the rim, or bodies on the floor with no fouls called. The lead fell away in a 10-22 third quarter that ended with the lead switching into Socorro’s hands.
The lead switched hands several times in the fourth, but too often a Tiger two was answered with a Socorro three, and they just couldn’t build a secure lead. With a minute and change left and facing a two-point deficit the Tigers had to force the issue when Socorro, with the ball, started playing keep away.
Jacob Felts finished the night with 22 points and a team high nine boards. Tiger guard Sammy Regalado knocked down 16 more, along with a team high six assists, while pulling much of the point guard and ball handling duties. The Tigers big man in the middle, Ethan Flores was also in double digits with ten points, six boards and a pair of blocks.
•Friday night in the Den against Hatch, the Tigers had a bucket party, with nine Tigers scoring. Again, it was Felts leading with 14 points, the only one in double digits. The Tigers held the Bears to just four points in each of the first three quarters. In the fourth quarter, with the score at 50-12, and the Tiger’s JV unit playing the full time, it was still a Tiger quarter, 10-9 and a 60-21 victory.
The Tiger JV scored big time too, taking their Hatch opponents apart, 50-27 with Tristan Polanco leading the way with 18 points and Jacob Padilla also in double digits with 11.
Tigers hit the road next, heading to Cobre to settle scores with the Indians on Friday night before returning to the Den, where both the boys and girls varsity teams will take on their counterparts in a full night of basketball action.
