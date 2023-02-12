After a completely dominating performance over our arch-rival Hatch, 60-21 in the Den Friday night, the Tigers dropped a heartbreaker on the road, February 7 in Socorro, 73-69. With district action heating up, the Tuesday night battle was high intensity and physical. Bodies were flying and points were falling.

In the effort against Socorro, the Tigers fell beneath a flurry of three-pointers, with the Warriors firing in 13 of them. Beyond the Socorro treys, they took advantage of the charity stripe. The officials awarded them 20 attempts from line, where they made 14. The Tigers also shot 70 percent from the line, but only seemed to earn ten attempts, despite some furious and physical basketball in this high scoring game.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.