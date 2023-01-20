The Tigers earned a win the hard way in round one of the Hope Christian Invitational Tournament, January 12-14 when their battle with the 4A Shiprock Chieftains went to double overtime before the Tigers prevailed, 77-67. 

In one of the most exciting games of the tournament, it was Shiprock hitting first with a three-pointer a minute in. The Tigers answered seconds later with Dominic Padilla converting an offensive rebound into two of his game high 29 points. The Chieftains held the lead until halfway through the opening quarter when the Tiger’s Jacob Felts scored on back to back buckets in the paint to put the Tigers up 17-12 by the end of the quarter.

