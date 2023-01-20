The Tigers earned a win the hard way in round one of the Hope Christian Invitational Tournament, January 12-14 when their battle with the 4A Shiprock Chieftains went to double overtime before the Tigers prevailed, 77-67.
In one of the most exciting games of the tournament, it was Shiprock hitting first with a three-pointer a minute in. The Tigers answered seconds later with Dominic Padilla converting an offensive rebound into two of his game high 29 points. The Chieftains held the lead until halfway through the opening quarter when the Tiger’s Jacob Felts scored on back to back buckets in the paint to put the Tigers up 17-12 by the end of the quarter.
The second quarter went the other way, with Shiprock outscoring our Tigers, 19-15 and the teams retired to the locker rooms at the half to talk things over and make adjustments.
The third quarter was more a defensive battle, and ended in a 10-10 draw, setting up the fourth with both teams unwilling to give up anything. Leading by just one point as the quarter opened, the Tigers built a seven-point lead by midway through, only to see the Shiprock squad chip away at it. Each time the Tigers were able to push the lead back up. Until the last couple minutes when the Chieftains fired a three and got within a single point. Then it was back and forth, with neither team giving up anything.
When the horn sounded, ending regulation, the scoreboard stood at 58-58 and these teams were headed into overtime.
Four minutes later the horn blew again, and the teams were still knotted, at 64 all. This time it was Tigers all the way, outscoring their opponent 13-3 in the second four-minute overtime period, to take the game, 77-67. By then Felts had fouled out, as well as Padilla and Amarion Curry. But the Tigers got the win.
Besides Padilla’s 29, Felts added in 14 points and Tiger center Ethan Flores put up ten points.
Sadly, it was their only win of the tournament. Game two on Friday night saw them match up against the tough 4A Hope Christian Huskies. With the Huskies raining three-pointers, 11 in all, the Tigers couldn’t find the solution and ended the night, down 62-45, setting up their Saturday afternoon meeting with the 4A Bulldogs from Artesia.
The Tigers looked out of sync, in the final game, and couldn’t find a rhythm and played less like a team than like five assorted athletes on the court. The Artesia squad took a quick 21-5 lead in the first, and it never really got any better. Though the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs in the second, 12-10, they gave that up and more in an 11-26 third quarter. The final score, 64-40 reflected the confusion on display in the game.
•Tuesday night, January 17 the Tigers proved that they were rebounding back to the level most are used to seeing them perform at when they traveled to Chaparral. There they took care of business and returned home carrying a 51-31 win with them.
Watch here for a Gallery of photos from the Hope Tournament, coming soon.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.