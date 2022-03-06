[A complete write up with photos of the boys basketball playoff game at Bosque will be posted Monday, March 7]
For the fifth year in a row, the Tiger boys’ basketball team is headed to the State Championship Playoffs, with their first game coming Saturday, March 5, taking on the Bosque Bobcats at 4:00 p.m.
The Tigers final game before the playoffs came on the road, traveling to Socorro to face Socorro, the number one ranked team in the state.
In a fast paced first quarter, the Tigers had trouble making the defensive stops, something rare for this team. They went down 0-6 in a minute and a half, before Gavin McClintock got them on the scoreboard, splitting a pair from the line after drawing a hard foul under the basket. It seemed whatever the Tigers tried; their hosts had an answer.
Ethan Flores powered up two from inside and a three-pointer mailed in by Dominic Padilla made up the only points in the quarter. Too many shots weren’t falling from normally high scoring Tigers. At the end of one, the Tigers were looking up out of a deep, 6-22 hole. In the second quarter they outscored Socorro, but only by one point, 14-13. McClintock and Flores both scored again in the second. Tiger guard Victor Munoz dialed in a three from well beyond the arc, with Sammy Regalado dropping in a two, along with a couple more points from the charity stripe. Colton Montoya added in two more, but at the end the half the Tigers went to the locker room to talk facing a big 20-35 challenge after the intermission.
Though battling to a 27-27 draw in the second half, winning one quarter by a point and losing the other by the same, the Tigers couldn’t erase the deficit on a night when the rim seemed closed to them while welcoming every shot their hosts took.
HEADED FOR STATE
With just a day to get the taste of Saturday out of their mouths, the Tigers gathered at Point Blanc on Sunday for pizza, wings and their fifth bracket release party in as many years. Though virtually certain they had earned an invitation to the dance, the suspense was mostly reserved to see the seeding, and which opponent they would face in round one of the state championship playoffs.
The suspense was short lived. The Tigers earned a tenth seed, will travel to Albuquerque on Saturday, March 5 to take on the seventh seed, 17-8 Bosque Bobcats. The Tigers last faced the Bobcats in the final four at state in an empty echoing UNM Pit, devoid of any spectators or media, as the opening wave of COVID shut everything down the day before. Bosque would go on to win the championship that year.
Now, a very different Tiger team is traveling to compete on Bosque’s court, determined, ready and looking for some paybacks.
