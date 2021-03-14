Tiger Football celebrated their return to Tiger Stadium Saturday, taking on the Hope Christian Huskies in a battle between a young and rebuilding Tiger team and the defending state champion team. Though forced to wear the loss, the Tigers battled hard and non-stop from the kick off to the final horn, falling 49-14.
Despite the score, the Tigers gave their fans a thrilling game, with some rock solid defensive stops and two long distance touchdown runs by Cameron Zamora, who earned his nickname of Houdini, breaking tackles and evading a Husky defensive line of seasoned veterans. The second touchdown the Tigers converted for two points after on a heads-up end run by Devin Gonzalez.
With a freshman quarterback in Kaidyn Lanham switching off with sophomore Josiah Tidwell, who's speed has to be seen to be believed, it kept the visitors off balance at times. Still, with the experience, size and too many weapons, our Tigers battled and left the field with heads held high.
Next up will be a trip to Tularosa on Friday. See the full game article with stats in Friday's Sentinel
