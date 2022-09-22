It started out promising for the Tigers in their first possession, gaining a first down off a pair of carries by JJ Garcia getting the Tigers out across the 30-yard line. Then, in the first of too many mishaps, a fumble recovered by NMMI set them up in striking distance, on the Tiger 19 and they took advantage of it. With the touchdown and point after, it was NMMI up 7-0, a little under four minutes into the first quarter.
After the fumble the Tiger’s defensive line got some paybacks, with Logan Taylor sacking the Colts QB, with some help from Sammy Acosta, pushing NMMI back 16 yards on the play.
Despite some individual plays that gained yards for the Tigers, notably from JJ Garcia who picked up 71 rushing yards and the trio of Josiah Tidwell, Ethan Flores and Sammy Acosta, who gathered in seven of the passes Lanham threw their way for a total of 54 yards, the Tigers weren’t able to put together a consistent offensive drive to score. The final score told it all, with the Tigers having to wear the 33-0 loss.
Fumbles were costly for the Tigers, with two dropped by Lanham in the first quarter, one recovered by the Colts leading to their first scoring drive, from the Tigers 19. The second one was recovered by Lanham, but for a loss of 11.
Though struggling on offense, the Tiger defense showed some flashes of the potential they have. Freshman Triston Polanco showed a lot of promise on defense, coming into the game with 15 tackles and a fumble recovery, adding two more and a sack in the battle at NMMI. Also, the Tiger tackling leader, Josiah Tidwell stopped the Colts with a sack and six more tackles, one that pushed them back 10 yards. The Tiger’s defensive line, led by Lanham and Flores each had six more tackles, with JJ Garcia joining in for five more. Santos Fuentes added four more and Matthew Aguirre chipped in three.
In all, the Colts passing game was what made the difference, giving them 214 yards and three of their five touchdowns.
While penalties were fairly balanced, the 70 yards the Tigers gave up on their nine flags seemed to come at just the wrong point in the game, putting the damper on what looked like promising Tiger possessions or by giving the Colts first downs at third and long.
With the Tigers having a bye week, and hence no game on September 23, they continue to compete away from home with their next outing, September 30 being up in Crownpoint against the 3-2 Eagles. Finally, the Tigers will return home to Tiger Stadium where they host the Mescalero Apache Chiefs before district action starts a week later, with Cobre making the trip to Tiger Stadium.
