It was the second game of the home doubleheader that provided the most excitement when the Tigers faced off against their old foe, Hatch Valley on the Diamonds at Tiger Fields Tuesday, June 15. Though both ends of the double matchup ended in losses for our Tigers, the first, 5-15 and the second game by a score of 5-22, at least in that second game, the Tigers showed more of the potential for success that we are looking forward to enjoying going forward into the next season.
In game one, the Tigers fell behind early and decisively, with the visitors scoring three times in the first, four in the second and three more runs in the third, all unanswered by the Tigers bats until they finally put two runs on the scoreboard in the fourth. In that inning, with Jacob Felts, the Tigers relief pitcher, first baseman and utility outfielder stepped up to the plate to hit a triple deep into center field. Next up, Hunter Montoya drilled one toward second base and while he was out at first, he sent Felts home and earned an RBI for his sacrifice play. Matthew Rodriguez, who got on base with a single, then proceeded to steal second, and then third. Not content with that, he decided to make the trip complete and stole home as well, putting another run in the Tiger’s column.
Two runs were not going to get the Tigers out of the hole they were in, though if you could reduce the game to the last three innings, the Tigers were looking pretty good, holding the score steady, at five all during those periods. In the end, the game was called at the end of six, when the scoreboard stood at 5-15.
It was a whole new ballgame, no pun intended, when the second set of the doubleheader opened up. After walking one there was some quick Tiger defense. A low grounder hit toward JJ Garcia at shortstop who got it to Kaidyn Lanham on second for the force out, then Lanham bulleted the ball to Logan Taylor on first before the runner got a foot on the bag. Tiger double play!
After walking one and seeing the next Bear at bat hit a single, Zeke Baquera on the mound had seen enough. He snagged a low grounder before it could get past home, gave a lob over to Taylor and that was it, Bears were headed out to the field and the Tigers grabbed the sticks.
The first inning was their best, with Tiger after Tiger connecting bat to ball. Leadoff Kameron Gonzales hits a single, as does JJ Garcia, and Ty Hoskins after him. With bases loaded, Domonique Escobar doubles and drives on a pair of runs, followed by Baquera and Felts. By the time the inning was over, it was Tigers in the lead, 4-0.
The second was another great Tiger inning, with one Bear getting on base, followed by a pair of strikeouts and a pop fly snagged by Taylor for the out. The Tigers added one more run with Gavin McClintock crossing the plate.
The Tigers gave up five in the third and were looking at a tie score, 5-5 going into the fourth. That’s where a combination of errors and bats falling silent was their undoing. Maybe it was the heat, but that was the end of the run. By the end of four, the Tigers were down 9-5 and it just got worse from there.
Overall, the heat has been a big factor in these baseball games the past couple weeks. By the time the game was over on Tuesday, the temperature read 100 degrees, and it was quite a bit hotter than that on the turf in the ballpark. Heading into the final games of the season, away at Socorro for a doubleheader Friday, as this issue of this paper hits the stands, athletes, coaches and fans alike are thankful that next season should… bin fact better, be played in the real baseball season, which would make it over in May, and not deep into June.
