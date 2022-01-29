The Tiger boys basketball had a varsity only home game against the Chaparral Lobos in the Den Wednesday night, with a dominating 52-36 win and treating the crowd of fans to some exciting Tiger basketball.
In the early part of the first quarter the lead bounced back and forth until midway through the opening stanza the Tigers pulled away, 9-8 and then built a big lead, closing out the quarter 15-8 and then retiring to the locker room at the half sitting on a comfortable 31-16 Tiger lead.
in the third quarter the Lobos put up. fight, outscoring the Tigers 6-15, but the Tigers turned up the intensity several notches with a crushing 15-5 fourth quarter.
Randin Gossett led the way, scoring 22 points with both Dominic Padilla and the big man, Ethan Flores each notching up 11 points.
See more Tiger basketball in next Friday's Sentinel. For now, we'll let the pictures speak for themselves.
