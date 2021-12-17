After a couple of out-of-character losses a week ago, Tiger basketball’s varsity boy’s righted the ship with a vengeance and with a 54-42 win in the Den over the visiting Thoreau Hawks. For the Tuesday night contest, before a home crowd ready to cheer on a Tiger team, they came in fast, strong and very much in sync and ready to show that anyone venturing onto their court will not walk away unscathed.
The 3-A Hawks came into the game with a 5-2 record for the season, with the only time they have been held to less points was a road loss at 5-A Mayfield. Their other loss was also to a 5-A school, Centennial. In all their other games before Tuesday, their wins, they have chalked up 70 plus points. Then they came to the Den and ran into a solid wall of steel wearing Tiger colors, their first 3-A opponent of the season, and it must have been an eye-opener.
The defense that was looking shaky last week, was back to form, as the Tigers held this previously high scoring Hawks team to just four first quarter points. Taking a one nothing lead two and a half minutes into the first quarter, splitting a pair of free throws, Thoreau wouldn’t see a lead the rest of the way. Tiger guard, Dominic Padilla answered a minute later, launching a three from what looked like the next county over, and hitting, put the Tigers on top, where they stayed. Another three-pointer, from Reyn Ariola as well as points in the paint from Randin Gossett, Gavin McClintock and Ethan Flores rounded out the Tiger’s first quarter scoring, giving them a 12-4 lead.
The second quarter gave the Tiger fans in the stands a little taste of what this Thoreau team was more used to doing, as they managed to put up 15 points. Their only problem was that the Tigers matched them, point for point with 15 of their own. Leading the way here was McClintock’s three hoops from inside and another Padilla three pointer, the second of his four in the game. Gossett added another, building toward his 11 points for the night. Another two was knocked down by Tiger guard Sammy Regalado, taking time out from ball distributing point guard to fire one of his own up and in.
At the half, the Tigers were sitting on a comfortable 27-19 lead. What the Hawks didn’t know, and the crowd watching should have was that when they came back out onto the court it would be the third quarter. Well, they knew that, but they probably didn’t know that this was the quarter where the Tigers typically own the court.
Third quarter was where Padilla mailed in two more from downtown. In the fourth, just to show a little flair, teammate Randin Gossett sent in back to back few long-distance three’s while the crowd roared its approval. In the third, the Tigers outscored the Hawks, 16-9, building on the lead.
Halfway through the third, the Tiger’s Coach Derek Bean began rotating in a little deeper, with nine Tigers seeing significant court time. In all, only Gossett, Regalado, Colton Montoya and Damian Rosas on the court in all four quarters.
It was Padilla, McClintock and Gossett all in double figures scoring, Padilla lighting it up for 16, McClintock knocking down another dozen, and Gossett making his 11 acrobatic points look easy.
Along with Regalado, other Tigers earning points were Ethan Flores, Colton Montoya, Reyn Ariola and Victor Munoz. We’re still getting the stats for this one, but it’s an easy call to say the Tiger bigs dominated the boards, with Flores and Montoya grabbing as many as the whole Hawks team.
The night began a little shakier, with the C-Team falling 20-52. Things got a little better with the Tiger JV dominating three quarters before finally dropping this one, 33-42. Jacob Felts was a sharpshooter, with 14 points, followed by JJ Contreraz with 8.
As this issue of the Sentinel comes out, the Tigers are up north, at the Wingate Tournament, where they face three games in three days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.