In a Tuesday night district tournament double-header, the Tiger boys’ varsity closed the night by giving the fans in the stands exactly what they wanted, hard fought battle and overwhelming victory over our old foe from the south. The Tigers 48-20 win over hatch Valley’s Bears, pushed their overall record to 15-12 and advances them in the District 3-3A tournament. They head to take on Cobre in round two as we go to press with this issue of the Sentinel.
From the very start, the Tigers were in control. Just ten seconds after winning the jump ball that started the game, Sammy Regalado fired a three from way out on the wing giving the Tigers their first points, and they were off to the races.
It was a battle, as anyone watching could tell. Given the history of our rivalry with our friends from Hatch. The visitors were not going to go quietly, but the Tigers were in control throughout, always building the lead higher.
The Tigers got it done the old-fashioned way too. They won with fundamentals and a high degree of basketball smarts. With some shots not falling, they tightened the screws on defense. There was a nine minute and 33 second stretch, right down the middle of the game, when the Tigers held the Bears scoreless, not one single point, and with only one shooting foul committed that sent them to the line, missing both. Now that is some tight Tiger defense.
About the shots not falling. Sometimes that happens. Only one Tiger, Dominic Padilla was in double digits in points, and only just, with ten. Still, of the 11 Tigers who saw time out on the court, nine of them contributed points to their team’s win. It was a balanced team effort against a Bears squad that was a lot tougher that their record shows.
The Tigers controlled everything during every minute of those four quarters. They were picking off passes and stealing the ball almost at will. The fans were treated to seeing the results of all the hard work this team has put in all season long, through hours of grueling practice. On the fly passing, the ball movement was continuous, crisp and they were fired like bullets. They competed with patience, precision and teamwork, where every Tiger trusts his brothers on the court.
By the time this issue hits the streets, we will know. We will know if the Tigers are heading to Socorro to play for the District Championship, or not. If they head north, they compete for a fourth district title. If they don’t head north, then it’s a two day wait until Sunday night, when state championship playoff brackets are announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.