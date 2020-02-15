The Tigers were victorious in a Valentine's Day rematch with closest district rival, Cobre, dominating in the Den and celebrating a 64-38 triumph. In fact, the Tigers treated the fans in attendance to three wins Friday, with the JV overwhelming their Cobre counterparts, 78-39 and the Tiger's C-Team walking away with an incredible come from behind 57-42 win.
The Tiger varsity team was behind for only the first two minutes of the game, before a Verrels Lukman layup gave the team a 4-3 lead, one they never relinquished. The Tigers outscored their guests in every quarter, carrying a 33-20 lead into the locker room and only building on it from there,
The Tigers treated their fans to a championship level display putting on a clinic in scoring, with guard Coltin Whitehead having the searingly hot hand and putting up 27 points, including an awesome and crowd pleasing alley-oop put back for two in the second quarter..
The Tigers dominated the boards and were blocking shots and grabbing steals seemingly at will. Though Cobre worked hard, they proved no match, with all cylinders firing for the now 21-3 Tigers.
With just two games left before the regular season ends and the district tournament begins, both teams were battling for both district dominance and state playoff seeding. Remaining for the Tigers is a road game in Socorro on Tuesday, February 18 and then the date everyone is waiting for, the regular season closer, hosting the Hatch Valley Bears in the Den, Thursday, February 20.
Be sure to watch here for more Tiger Basketball news and a full game write up in Friday's Sierra County Sentinel.
