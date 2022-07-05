For Tiger football the summer season has been underway since the day after graduation and some were already putting in the work before that. Athletes from the varsity team are putting in double duty, working with the younger Tigers of the elementary and middle school grades in the Tiger’s summer camps, while at the same time doing their own work. The Tigers are in the weight room every day, in strength and conditioning training in preparation for seven-on-sevens, pre-season scrimmages and the beginning of the official start of the practice. In the weight room, shown here, they work together, taking turns lifting and spotting for each other, encouraging each other, determined to be stronger than ever. Tigers are putting in the work to be ready to hit the field running when the season kicks off, August 19 in Tularosa.   

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.