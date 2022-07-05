For Tiger football the summer season has been underway since the day after graduation and some were already putting in the work before that. Athletes from the varsity team are putting in double duty, working with the younger Tigers of the elementary and middle school grades in the Tiger’s summer camps, while at the same time doing their own work. The Tigers are in the weight room every day, in strength and conditioning training in preparation for seven-on-sevens, pre-season scrimmages and the beginning of the official start of the practice. In the weight room, shown here, they work together, taking turns lifting and spotting for each other, encouraging each other, determined to be stronger than ever. Tigers are putting in the work to be ready to hit the field running when the season kicks off, August 19 in Tularosa.
Tigers Do Some Heavy Lifting
Jim Shiley
Reporter
I also work extensively with the student support group, We Are Tigers
