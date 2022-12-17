Though down by two after the first quarter, the Tigers came back with a dominant second quarter, riding a seven point effort from Tiger guard Sammy Regalado to head to the locker room at the half sitting on a commanding 29-22 lead. They continued to build on their lead in the third, where Tiger's big man, Ethan Flores took over, with ten of his game high 15 points. In the end it was all Tigers, taking the game 65-42, and securing a spot in the Championship game, against Crownpoint, Saturday afternoon.
In addition to the 15 put up by Flores and Regalado's nine, Victor Munoz had 11 points, including 5 of 6 from the line in the fourth quarter, and ten more point dropped in by Amarion Curry.
