The Tigers traveled to take on Hatch Valley on Thursday, February 6. By the time the final horn sounded a couple things had happened. First, the Tiger Boys completely dominated the Bears, walking off the court to roaring cheers with 55-34 victory. The other thing that happened was the Tigers and their fans, and the Tiger Cheer Team had taken the Bears house and made it their own.
The Tigers led throughout the game. After a low scoring first half, where the Hatch team might have thought they had some chance of an upset win, the Tigers held a 25-17 lead heading into the locker rooms at the half. Coming out strong in the third quarter, they put up a withering 17 points in the third quarter while holding their hosts to just 5 points.
in all, 11 Tigers had court time in the thrilling win, with ten of them putting points on the scoreboard. With a smothering defense that included blocked shot, steals and almost total dominance of the boards on both ends of the court, the Tigers showcased the defense that won them a state championship last year.
The visitors section of the Hatch gym was packed with Tiger fans. Leading the cheer for the Tigers was the Tiger Cheer Team, who overwhelmed their Hatch rivals and made sure that our team felt and heard the support filling their rivals court with the roar of Tiger Pride.
Next up for the Tigers is a Valentine's Day rematch with Cobre, at home in the Den. Watch here for a photo collection from the Tigers recent win at Socorro, and some "best of" pics from the season so far, and more.... and a full write up in next Friday's Sentinel
