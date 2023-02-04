The Tiger’s boys’ basketball team opened District 3, action on their home court in the Den, with a Tuesday night 71-51 victory over Cobre. The score could have been even more lopsided, with the Tigers up 34 points early in the fourth quarter.

It may have been a slightly slow start, as both team’s offenses poked and probed at the other’s defense. With the score knotted up at 13 all after the first eight minutes of regulation, it didn’t stay that way long. The Indians actually took the lead for about 20 seconds at the end of the first quarter. It was their only lead in the game, and it didn’t last long. A two sent in from deep in the corner by the Tiger’s Adrian Gomez tied things up as the last second ticked off the clock.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination