The Tiger’s boys’ basketball team opened District 3, action on their home court in the Den, with a Tuesday night 71-51 victory over Cobre. The score could have been even more lopsided, with the Tigers up 34 points early in the fourth quarter.
It may have been a slightly slow start, as both team’s offenses poked and probed at the other’s defense. With the score knotted up at 13 all after the first eight minutes of regulation, it didn’t stay that way long. The Indians actually took the lead for about 20 seconds at the end of the first quarter. It was their only lead in the game, and it didn’t last long. A two sent in from deep in the corner by the Tiger’s Adrian Gomez tied things up as the last second ticked off the clock.
It was as close as the Tigers were to allow their guests to get to a lead the rest of the night. The tied score lasted about 15 seconds into the second quarter before Tiger big man Ethan Flores went to work inside, snagging the offensive rebound and putting it in for two, giving the Tigers the lead.
Through the second period, the Tigers just kept on building their lead as first Gomez, then Flores mailed in three-pointers with deep corner shots and another sent in by JJ Contrerez from what looked like the next county over. Though the Tiger offense was firing on all cylinders, it was their defense that sealed the deal, holding the Indians to 11 points. The Tigers dropped in 23 in the quarter and when the teams retired to the locker rooms to talk things over, the Tigers were sitting on top of a looking down from a comfortable 36-24 lead.
When the teams emerged to finish this first, of six district games, it was with a look of confident determination. The 12-point lead only grew. Only 15 seconds ticked off the clock before Gomez stripped the ball from the Cobre player, one of his four steals in the game, drove hard to the hoop and put it in for two more of his 14 points. After that, the Tigers were off to the races.
It was a scoring clinic, with Jacob Felts and Amarion “Marlo” Curry each notching up six points, Flores and Gomez adding in four more apiece and another four from Tiger guard, Sammy Regalado off a three-pointer he sent sailing in from far off the arc and a free throw from a foul driving to the hoop.
In all, the Tigers added another 24 points in the third quarter. It was their in-your-face hardnosed defense that was the unsung hero once again, limiting the Indians to just six points, the first of which, from the charity stripe, they finally got with three minutes and change left in the quarter.
The rest of the game was a runaway. At one point, early in the fourth quarter the Tigers were up 34 points. With nearly five minutes left in the game, Tiger’s Head Coach Derek Bean used the opportunity to give quality minutes down the bench. The rest of the game was finished off by the JV squad’s starters, and others, providing plenty of high-pressure experience that will serve well as the season progresses.
In the end, a 20-point win sat nicely with the fans in the stands and the Tiger athletes and coaches alike.
It was Ethan Flores who was the Tiger’s top scorer, earning a double-double with 15 points to go along with 11 rebounds, eight off the offensive glass. Adrian Gomez had 14 points to go along with his four steals and Jacob Felts rounded out the Tigers in double digits with 10 points. Tiger point guard Victor Munoz led with five assists, with Sammy Regalado just behind with three more to go with his three steals. In all it was a great total team effort, with Tigers across the board competing with intensity, selflessness and quality execution.
•The Tiger’s JV squad took care of their business against Cobre as well, taking a 46-39 win. Moises Echavarria came away with 15 points, and Tristan Polanco just behind with 13. Ernie Spitzer came in just outside of double digits, with nine points.
•While the Tiger varsity dropped one early in the week, a hard fought 53-48 loss to 4A Santa Teresa, the real winner overall was the future of Tiger Basketball. With the end of the middle school season, a platoon of the eighth-grade boys’ team was called up. In the C-Team game against Santa Teresa, eighth grade Tigers racked up a total of 39 player-quarters of experience playing at the high school level. This is incredibly valuable to the future of the program.
