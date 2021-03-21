Tiger's cross country team came home from the District Meet, held in Socorro on Friday carrying trophies for an excellent second place finish. They are now preparing for a trip to compete at the State Championships March 26-27. Both the boys and the girls teams qualified for entry by their showing at the District competition.
Hayli Bagwell, in eighth grade at T-or-C Middle School, and Robert Walters, a Hot Springs High Sophomore, were also named All-District. Bagwell finished third place overall, running the 5K course with a time of 24:08.90 over the 5K course. Walters came in fourth in the field, with a time of 20:34.90.
Ethan Curliss, Cody Escobar, Dwayne Gustin and Shane Neeley round out the Tiger boys squad, with Alma Gutierrez, Mayra Reyes and Sandra Rios will complete the Tiger girls squad, with all eight comping this Friday at State. The competition will be held at Albuquerque Academy.
For a team in only its second year since being formed at Hot Springs High, the showing speaks to the outstanding efforts and determination to win, put forth by these Tiger athletes. Under Head Coach Cindy Haro, the team looks to have a bright future, with Mayra Reyes and Ethan Curliss the only seniors on the team.
